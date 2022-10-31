Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open higher on Monday, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 165 pts or 0.93% higher at 18000 on the Singapore Exchange signalling a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive as shares in the Asia-Pacific region rose as markets look ahead to the US Fed meeting later this week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.32%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.59%. Meanwhile, all major US indices ended Friday’s session up about 2.5% or more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.59%, the S&P 500 gained 2.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.87%.
Bengaluru-based DCX Systems Ltd will float its maiden IPO on 31 October. The issue will remain open for subscription till 2 November (Wednesday). The price band for the offer has been fixed between Rs 197-207 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore through this public issue that includes a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 100 crore by promoters and selling shareholders. After the issue, the promoter shareholding will decline 24.61 percent and come down to 73.58 percent from the current 98.19 percent stake held by them in the company.
Adani Group: The conglomerate will invest over $150 billion across businesses ranging from green energy to data centres to airports and healthcare.
NTPC: The company has reported a 7.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 3,417.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23.
JSW Energy: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy received board has appointed Parth Jindal as a non-independent director, and has also approved the proposal to raise Rs 2,500 crore through non-convertible debentures.
“Indian equity markets gave positive return, following the trend of major global markets. Amongst sectors, BSE energy, Oil & Gas, Auto and Metal indices led the gains whereas BSE FMGC index saw marginal loss last week. Global Central Bank action on interest rates continued with the European Central Bank announcing a 75-basis-point interest rate hike and on the other hand, the Bank of Japan remained an outlier as it maintained its ultra-low interest rates policy. US 10-year bond yield saw some softening. However, global situation continues to remain challenging. Over the next couple of weeks, Indian markets will focus on domestic macro data and quarterly results & management commentary will drive stock-specific action.”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity, Research (Retail), Kotak securities
“For the day, Nifty should open around 18,000. Investors advised to book profits upon opening in longs initiated on Friday. Positional View: Nifty fresh breakout will come above 18,100. This should be taken out too in this month and we can see a new all-time high shortly.”-Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services.
“Rollover for Nifty and BankNifty stood at 76% and 77% respectively, which is lower than the three-month average. On net basis, stronger hands continued to curb liquidity by selling to the tune of Rs 6236 crores in October month till date. In F&O space, they covered decent portion of shorts and rolled over bullish bets in the month of November; hence the Long Short Ratio has surged drastically from 13% to 59%, which is indeed a positive development for our market. In index options segment, traders are eyeing 17800 followed by 18000 on the upside; whereas 17500 put strike holds highest open interest concentration. For the coming series, we continue with our bullish stance on market and expect the Nifty to soon surpass the psychological mark of 18000. Hence, any dips should be used an opportunity to go long in the market.”-Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One
After a brief pause in September series, the Bulls were back with full of optimism in the Festive month. We had a remarkable start for the October expiry, wherein on the inaugural day itself Nifty reclaimed almost 17200. As we progressed, index kept inching higher and the base kept shifting northward to eventually conclude the October series with a fabulous gain of nearly six percent. During the series, we observed blend of short covering and long formation in both the key indices; however, open interest declined series on series suggesting we are starting new series with lower base specifically in case of BankNifty,”-Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One
“While the market continued to stay volatile, Sensex revisiting the 60-k mark for a brief period indicates that investors are willing to bet on India's growth story in spite of the lingering recession fears in key economies. The aggressive rate hike fears by the US Fed seems to be fading for some time, as the falling US Dollar index, declining treasury yields, and benign crude oil prices are turning out to be key positive catalysts for investors. Technically, the Nifty is consistently facing resistance between 17800 to 17850 levels. Also, the index is consistently taking support near 17600. On weekly charts, the Nifty has formed a Hammer kind of candlestick formation, indicating indecisiveness between the bulls and bear. In the near future, 17800 would act as a key resistance zone for traders, and above the same the index could rally till 18000-18100. On the flip side, below 17600, the selling pressure is likely to increase and could retest the 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) or 17500. Further down side could drag the index till 17400.”-Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President – Technical Research, Kotak Securities
India's foreign exchange reserves fell for the week ending 21 October as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to protect the rupee from falling further. The RBI's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday that the forex reserves of the country fell by $3.85 billion to $524.52 billion in the week ended 21 October.
After withdrawing over Rs 7,600 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity selling in India in October so far, as they pulled out Rs 1,586 crore from capital markets. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers of Rs 51,200 crore in August. According to the data from the depositories, FPIs withdrew Rs 1,586 crore from equities in October (till 28). One trading session is left for the month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 28 announced a 231 basis point higher rate of interest on the government's Floating Rate Bond (FRB), 2034, at 7.69 percent per annum. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. This interest rate will be applicable for the half-year period from October 30, 2022 to April 29, 2023. “It may be recalled that FRB, 2034 will carry a coupon, which will have a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98 percent),” the central bank said in a release.
Since it is the beginning of the new F&O series, the NSE has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for 31 October. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,568.75 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded equities worth Rs 613.37 crore on 28 October, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, 3i Infotech, Castrol India, LT Foods, Data Patterns (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Fino Payments Bank, GHCL, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Music Broadcast, Saregama India, Swaraj Engines, Timken India, and VST Tillers Tractors will report their September FY23 quarter earnings (Q2) on 31 October.
“The support for Nifty has shifted around 17600 levels while on the upside 18000 may act as an immediate hurdle. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 40500 levels while resistance at 41800 levels. Overall, Traders are advised to keep a buy-on-dip approach until there’s any change in data and look for stock-specific opportunities with a positive bias,” -Palak Kothari, Senior Technical Analyst, Choice Broking.
“Nifty moved above the high-low range of the previous three sessions and closed at the highest in more than 5 weeks. Sectoral rotation is keeping the Nifty afloat in volatile times. On a weekly basis, Nifty gained 1.20% building on the gains of the previous week. Nifty could now head towards 17838-17919 band while 17568-17637 band could offer support,” -Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was fractionally lower while gaming stocks dropped more than 2%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.57% and the Shenzhen Component slipped 0.375%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.39%, and the Topix gained around 1%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.58% and the Kosdaq was 0.52% higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 increased 0.64%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was about flat.
A robust, broad-based rally sent the Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday as encouraging economic data and a sunnier earnings outlook fueled investor risk appetite ahead of next week's much-anticipated two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. All major US indices ended the session up about 2.5% or more, with the S&P and the Nasdaq notching their second straight weekly gains. The blue-chip Dow posted its fourth consecutive Friday-to-Friday advance and its biggest weekly percentage gain since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 828.52 points, or 2.59%, to 32,861.8, the S&P 500 gained 93.76 points, or 2.46%, to 3,901.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 309.78 points, or 2.87%, to 11,102.45.
