Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open higher on Monday, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 165 pts or 0.93% higher at 18000 on the Singapore Exchange signalling a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were positive as shares in the Asia-Pacific region rose as markets look ahead to the US Fed meeting later this week. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.32%, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.59%. Meanwhile, all major US indices ended Friday’s session up about 2.5% or more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.59%, the S&P 500 gained 2.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.87%.

Bengaluru-based DCX Systems Ltd will float its maiden IPO on 31 October. The issue will remain open for subscription till 2 November (Wednesday). The price band for the offer has been fixed between Rs 197-207 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each. The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore through this public issue that includes a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 100 crore by promoters and selling shareholders. After the issue, the promoter shareholding will decline 24.61 percent and come down to 73.58 percent from the current 98.19 percent stake held by them in the company.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates October 31, Monday