Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Reliance Jio raises Rs 5.683 cr from ADIA

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a strong footing on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 74 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 10,252 on Singaporean Exchange. The reopening of hotels, restaurants, malls, and temples from today which were closed since March 24 to curb the fast-spreading COVID-19, will boost investor sentiment. The 30 share index Sensex gained 306.54 points or 0.9% to close at 34,287.34. While the broader Nifty 50 closed at 10,142.15, up by 113.05 points or 1.13% on Friday. Asian stock markets edged higher in Monday’s trade on the back of surprise recovery in US jobs data which spurred hopes of economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.75%, the Shanghai Composite was up around 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index also gained 0.48%. Wall Street surged on Friday after a strikingly upbeat May jobs data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 829.16 points, or 3.15%, to 27,110.98, the S&P 500 gained 81.58 points, or 2.62%, to 3,193.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 198.27 points, or 2.06%, to 9,814.08.

Striking its seventh deal in the last seven weeks, Reliance Jio on Sunday said a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,683.50 crore for a 1.16% equity stake in Jio Platforms. The transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

