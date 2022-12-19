Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to open marginally in the green amid mixed domestic cues, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which is trading 0.3% higher. Nifty futures are up by 52 points on the Singaporean exchange. Sugar stocks have been rallying since reports surfaced that the government could raise the sugar export quota. KFin Technologies’ IPO opens for subscription today, with a price band of Rs 347-366 a share.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains as it rose 1.62% in the first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose fractionally while the Shanghai Composite fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix fell 0.54%. South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Meanwhile in the US, Wall Street stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85%, the S&P 500 lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97% in the previous session.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 19 December