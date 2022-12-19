Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian domestic indices NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex are likely to open marginally in the green amid mixed domestic cues, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which is trading 0.3% higher. Nifty futures are up by 52 points on the Singaporean exchange. Sugar stocks have been rallying since reports surfaced that the government could raise the sugar export quota. KFin Technologies’ IPO opens for subscription today, with a price band of Rs 347-366 a share.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains as it rose 1.62% in the first hour of trade. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose fractionally while the Shanghai Composite fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix fell 0.54%. South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Meanwhile in the US, Wall Street stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.85%, the S&P 500 lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97% in the previous session.
Domestic equities may see a steady positive opening on Monday despite weakness seen in other Asian market peers. However, the markets may turn volatile intraday if weakness persists in Asian and European indices, as investors have been risk averse in the wake of the US Fed Chairman delivering a hawkish stance on interest rates last week. With the US Dollar once again beginning to ascend against major currencies, including the rupee, any further depreciation in the local currency could trigger further FII selling.
Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“Markets are likely to remain in consolidative range due to lack of triggers in the near term. Also, lower participation from institutional investors due to upcoming year-end holidays would keep the markets lackluster. Though investors would keep eye on US home sales and GDP (QoQ) numbers to be released this week. On the sectoral front, sugar stocks are likely to remain in the limelight after news reported that government might consider increasing sugar export quota for the current 2022-23. However, some selling might be seen in banking stock especially in PSU banks on account of profit booking after the sharp rally in the last few months,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Technically, Nifty has formed a Bearish candle on daily scale with long upper shadow indicating pressure at higher zones. It formed a Bearish candle on weekly frame and negated its higher lows of the last two weeks. Now, till it holds below 18350, weakness could be seen towards 18081 and 18000 zones whereas hurdles are placed at 18350 and 18442 zones.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net-sold shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-purchased shares worth Rs 1,542.50 crore on 16 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The National Stock Exchange has Balrampur Chini Mills, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for 19 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.