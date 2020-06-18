Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; AGR hearing in Supreme Court today

The Supreme Court hearing on AGR dues later in the day will be keenly watched

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to see a gap-down opening on Thursday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 65 points or 0.66 per cent at 9,785 on Singaporean Exchange. Indian share market likely to follow negative global cues amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. In the previous session, Sensex declined 97.3 points, or 0.29%, to close at 33,507.92. The broader Nifty declined 32.85 points, or 0.33%, to close at 9,881.15 as geopolitical concerns of an escalation between India and China continued to affect investor sentiment. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Thursday as rising coronavirus cases and prospects of new lockdowns erased earlier confidence about a global economic recovery. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.27%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 1.06%. the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.75% lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Dow Jones and S&P500 snapped 4-day gaining streak. The Dow fell 0.65% while the S&P 500 dipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15%.

Along with these, the Supreme Court hearing on AGR dues later in the day will be keenly watched. Supreme Court bench wanted the telcos to furnish bank guarantees or the directors of the companies involved to give personal guarantees. The SC asked them to file their replies by June 18 (when the matter will be taken up again) on their roadmap to pay the dues – how much time they want and what kind of securities can they provide.

