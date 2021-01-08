  • MORE MARKET STATS
Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with gains on Friday; TCS to announce Q3 earnings today

Updated: January 8, 2021 8:22:24 am

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveIn overnight trade, US stock market main indices Dow Jones Industrial, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, set new highs.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open with a positive bias on Friday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 17.50 points or 0.12 per cent up at 14,272.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants may react to the National Statistical Office’s (NSO) forecast that India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) in FY21 could be 7.7% lower than in FY20 and 3.9% lower than even the FY19 level in absolute term. Asian stock market peers were seen trading mixed on Friday as stocks on Wall Street hit record levels. In overnight trade, US stock market main indices Dow Jones Industrial, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, set new highs. Dow gained 0.69 per cent, S&P500 surged 1.48 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 2.56 per cent.

    08:22 (IST)08 Jan 2021
    Govt released latest estimates of India’s GDP growth

    Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appreciated the Government for pulling the economy from the low growth of (-)23.9% in Q1 FY 2020-21 to the overall growth of (-)7.7% in FY 2020-21 in the extremely difficult time of Pandemic COVID-19. National Statistical Office, GOI has released today the latest estimates of India’s GDP growth at (-)7.7% for FY 2020-21 in its First Advance Estimates of National Income, of which the growth of Agriculture, forestry & fishing is estimated at 3.4%, Mining & quarrying at (-)12.4%, Manufacturing at (-)9.4%, Electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services at 2.7%, Construction at (-)12.6%, Trade, hotels, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting at (-)21.4%, Financial, real estate & professional services at (-)0.8% and Public administration, defence & other services at (-)3.7%.

    08:19 (IST)08 Jan 2021
    Wall Street stocks hit record high levels

    In overnight trade, US stock market main indices Dow Jones Industrial, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, set new highs. Dow gained 0.69 per cent, S&P500 surged 1.48 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 2.56 per cent.

    08:18 (IST)08 Jan 2021
    All eyes on TCS Q3 today

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will announce October-December quarter results later in the day today. Analysts expect robust revenue growth on the back of ramp-up of certain large deals. TCS share price jumped over 32 per cent in the calendar year 2020, while it managed to gain 15 per cent in the third quarter of FY21. In the recently concluded buyback, Tata Sons tendered shares worth Rs 10,000 crore of Tata Consultancy Services. The company’s cash reserves stood at Rs 58,500 crore as of September 2020.

