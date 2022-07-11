Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGCX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling 88.50 points or 0.6 per cent down at 16,139 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say trading activity in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by a host of macroeconomic data announcements, including inflation number for June, first quarter earnings from companies, global trends and foreign funds movement. Besides, other key factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude oil price will also guide market sentiments.

With many companies expected to report a sequential fall in profits, the June quarter earnings season is expected to be a dull one. From autos and banks to construction materials and metals, most sectors have been adversely impacted either by raging inflation, or rising interest rates, the depreciating rupee and elevated commodity prices.

