Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGCX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling 88.50 points or 0.6 per cent down at 16,139 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say trading activity in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by a host of macroeconomic data announcements, including inflation number for June, first quarter earnings from companies, global trends and foreign funds movement. Besides, other key factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude oil price will also guide market sentiments.
With many companies expected to report a sequential fall in profits, the June quarter earnings season is expected to be a dull one. From autos and banks to construction materials and metals, most sectors have been adversely impacted either by raging inflation, or rising interest rates, the depreciating rupee and elevated commodity prices.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
FII’s positions in index future shorts have declined sharply from extreme situations of previous month, and this was one for surmises expecting 16200 last week. However, their boosting of Index future longs has not been commensurate with the expansion in the index future segment, with larger increases done by proprietary traders and retailers, even as FII’s index future longs remained well below July average. Read full story
Bulls asserted control on Dalal Street on Friday, forcing the headline indices to close with gains for the third day straight. S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 303 points or 0.56% to settle at 54,481 while NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 16,220, gaining 87.70 points or 0.54%. L&T stock price gained 4.56% as the top Sensex gainer, followed by Power Grid, and NTPC. Tata Steel was the top laggard, down 1.6%, accompanied by Maruti Suzuki, and IndusInd Bank. TCS closed 0.61% lower ahead of its Q1 results. India VIX was down 4%, giving up 19 levels while Bank Nifty ended at 35,124. Read full story
“This week, participants will first react to TCS numbers. Besides, macroeconomic data viz. IIP and CPI on July 12 and WPI on July 14 will be in focus. Apart from domestic factors, global cues like performance of the US markets, crude movement etc will remain on the radar,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Read full story
Exuding confidence that the price situation will gradually improve in the second half of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said the central bank would continue to take monetary measures to anchor inflation with a view to achieving strong and sustainable growth. Read full story
While demand held up fairly well and the services sector did see a big bounce in June, supply-side shortages and high raw material cost hurt production and margins, respectively. The sales and profit numbers will, of course, look very good when compared with the weak June, 2021 quarter when business was badly hit by the second wave of Covid-19. The benefits from cooling commodity prices would be seen in the September quarter results. Read full story