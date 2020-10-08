Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty stares at flat start for Sensex, Nifty; TCS announces Rs 16,000-cr buyback plan

Corporate earnings will induce stock-specific action, trends COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement will be keenly tracked

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 18 points up at 11,812 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices extended their gains into the fifth day, helped by the positive pre-quarter updates which added to the investors’ risk appetite. Investors will react to the quarterly earnings of TCS which released after market hours yesterday. Besides, corporate earnings will induce stock-specific action, trends COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement will be keenly tracked. Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher in Thursday’s early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained one per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.91 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.74 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.88 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday reported a 4.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,433 crore for the September 2020 quarter. Revenues during the quarter rose by 4.7% to Rs 40,135 crore, its best in 20 quarters. The company also announced a share buyback of Rs 16,000 crore at a price of Rs 3,000 per share. CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said the company will be giving salary hikes for the second half of the year and will be effective October 1.

Read More