  Share Market LIVE SGX Nifty stares at flat start for Sensex Nifty TCS announces Rs 16000-cr buyback plan

Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty stares at flat start for Sensex, Nifty; TCS announces Rs 16,000-cr buyback plan

Updated: October 8, 2020 8:22:16 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Investors will react to the quarterly earnings of TCS which released after market hours yesterday.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveCorporate earnings will induce stock-specific action, trends COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement will be keenly tracked

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat on Thursday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 18 points up at 11,812 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices extended their gains into the fifth day, helped by the positive pre-quarter updates which added to the investors' risk appetite. Investors will react to the quarterly earnings of TCS which released after market hours yesterday. Besides, corporate earnings will induce stock-specific action, trends COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement will be keenly tracked. Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher in Thursday's early trade. Japan's Nikkei gained one per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.8 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.18 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.91 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.74 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.88 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday reported a 4.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,433 crore for the September 2020 quarter. Revenues during the quarter rose by 4.7% to Rs 40,135 crore, its best in 20 quarters. The company also announced a share buyback of Rs 16,000 crore at a price of Rs 3,000 per share. CEO and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said the company will be giving salary hikes for the second half of the year and will be effective October 1.

    08:22 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    US stocks ends nearly 2% higher

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.91 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.74 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.88 per cent.

    08:19 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    Asian stock markets trade higher in early deals

    Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher in Thursday’s early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained one per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18 per cent.

    08:18 (IST)08 Oct 2020
    TCS Q2 net profit up 4.9 per cent at Rs 8,433 crore; announces Rs 16,000-cr buyback plan

    India’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday reported 4.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,433 crore for the September 2020 quarter, and announced up to Rs 16,000 buyback plan.

