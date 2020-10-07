Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive start for Sensex, Nifty; TCS board to mull share buyback today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Investors will keenly watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues
Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.30 per cent up at 11,707 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at the positive opening on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early deals. Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.30 per cent up at 11,707 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will keenly watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. TCS shares will actively trade in today's session ahead July-September quarter earnings for the current fiscal.
TCS board will consider an equity share buyback proposal today in a board meeting ahead of the quarterly results. “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020,” TCS said in a regulatory filing. The IT firm has initiated two equity share buybacks in the recent past, both of which were for an aggregate amount of Rs 16,000 crore.
With Sensex having gained over 600 points in the last session and the Nifty 50 ending at a 7 month high, domestic stock markets seem to be in buoyant mood. The Nifty ended at the highest it has been since February 26, and above the key resistance levels of 11,580 and 11,620. “The initial overhead resistance of the down trend line and also a previous swing high of September 16 has been surpassed on the upside around 11550-11620 levels on Tuesday and Nifty closed above it. We now observe three back to back unfilled opening upside gaps in the last three sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Nifty set to open flattish to green as SGX Nifty trading with the gains of nearly 30 points. Asian stocks and the US futures are trading in green too. Dow Jones sold off yesterday in the last hour of trade as Donald Trump called off the stimulus negotiation ahead of the US election early November 2020. Crude and Bullions are trading weak. Once again, levels of 28400 worked as a hurdle for Dow. For the day, The strategy will be buying in the dip: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced detailed guidelines for product labelling in mutual funds. Until now there were five categories to measure level of risks in the mutual fund schemes, but now regulator has introduced one more category known as ‘very high risk’. The new guidelines shall be in force with effect from January 1, 2021, to all the existing schemes and all schemes to be launched thereafter.
The Nifty rallied by 159.05 points, or 1.38%, to close at 11,662.4 whereas the Nifty Bank was up by 2.16% and closed at 22,853.7. The Sensex rallied 600.87 points, or 1.54%, to close at 39,574.57
In early trade today, Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 0.25 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.44 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.47 per cent.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks closed up over one per cent lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.40 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.57 per cent.