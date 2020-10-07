Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive start for Sensex, Nifty; TCS board to mull share buyback today

Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.30 per cent up at 11,707 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at the positive opening on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early deals. Nifty futures were trading 35 points or 0.30 per cent up at 11,707 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will keenly watch corporate earnings for stock-specific action, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. TCS shares will actively trade in today’s session ahead July-September quarter earnings for the current fiscal. In early trade today, Asian stock markets were trading mostly lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down 0.25 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.44 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.47 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks closed up over one per cent lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.34 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.40 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.57 per cent.

TCS board will consider an equity share buyback proposal today in a board meeting ahead of the quarterly results. “This is to inform you that the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020,” TCS said in a regulatory filing. The IT firm has initiated two equity share buybacks in the recent past, both of which were for an aggregate amount of Rs 16,000 crore.

Read More