Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start on F&O expiry day; Tatva Chintan IPO shares debut today

Asian stock markets were mostly higher after US Federal Reserve left benchmark interest rate near zero.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of F&O July contracts expiry. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 135 points or 0.3 per cent down at 52,444, while the Nifty 50 index settled at 15,709, 37 points or 0.24 per cent down. Markets may witness volatility on monthly options expiry day. Among Asian peers, Hong Kong stock markets saw a rebound from a two-day losing streak. Other Asian stock markets were mostly higher after US Federal Reserve left the benchmark interest rates near zero. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced over half a per cent, while the Topix index gained 0.26 per cent. US stocks and the dollar slipped on Wednesday in listless trade after the Federal Reserve gave no clue about when it might start reducing its purchases of government bonds, even as it said the economic recovery is on track, according to Reuters.

The Rs 500-crore Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Thursday. The public issue was sold during July 16-20, and received the second-highest subscription of 185.23 times among IPOs in 2021. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares were trading strong in the primary market ahead of listing. The shares were seen trading at a premium of Rs 1,200 apiece in the primary market over the IPO price of Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.

