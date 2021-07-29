Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start on F&O expiry day; Tatva Chintan IPO shares debut today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Thursday, a day of F&O July contracts expiry. In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex ended 135 points or 0.3 per cent down at 52,444, while the Nifty 50 index settled at 15,709, 37 points or 0.24 per cent down. Markets may witness volatility on monthly options expiry day. Among Asian peers, Hong Kong stock markets saw a rebound from a two-day losing streak. Other Asian stock markets were mostly higher after US Federal Reserve left the benchmark interest rates near zero. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced over half a per cent, while the Topix index gained 0.26 per cent. US stocks and the dollar slipped on Wednesday in listless trade after the Federal Reserve gave no clue about when it might start reducing its purchases of government bonds, even as it said the economic recovery is on track, according to Reuters.
The Rs 500-crore Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Thursday. The public issue was sold during July 16-20, and received the second-highest subscription of 185.23 times among IPOs in 2021. Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem shares were trading strong in the primary market ahead of listing. The shares were seen trading at a premium of Rs 1,200 apiece in the primary market over the IPO price of Rs 1,073-1,083 per share.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of Petrol and Diesel have once again been left unchanged at record highs by oil marketing companies, marking the twelfth day of unchanged prices. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4 and nine times this month, now sitting at all-time highs. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 11.15, while diesel price has surged Rs 10.80 per litre since the rates started increasing more than 2 months back. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
In the Nifty current series, there has been a Long Unwinding witnessed with decrease in price of -0.78% and decrease in OI by -52% as on today wherein there was shedding of 48.19 lakh shares in OI, decreasing from 93.23 lakh to 45.04 lakh shares (the reason for shedding in OI is due to monthly expiry tomorrow). Nifty March rollover stands at 58% as on today. Nifty Put Call Ratio, a sentiment indicator used by traders to gauge the market sentiment and mood, is currently at 0.93 compared to 1.18 of last week, indicating neutral-to-positive trend .
While the Nifty is broadly consolidating in a range, we observe that the index is making lower bottoms over the last few weeks. The index has also been making lower tops recently, which indicates that the index is in a downtrend. A short term correction is likely once the immediate support of 15513 is broken. Downside targets in this scenario are at the previous intermediate highs of 15432.
Bears continued to assert control on Dalal Street, forcing the benchmark indices to close in the red for the third day straight on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s session 135 points or 0.26% lower at 52,443 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.24% in the red at 15,709. Broader markets mirrored the benchmark indices, except Nifty Next 50, which closed in the green. Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were the only gainers among sectoral indices. Entering the monthly expiry session, SGX Nifty was trading flat hinting at a weak to muted start for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street equity indices ended in opposite directions.
Among Asian peers, Hong Kong stock markets saw a rebound from a two-day losing streak. Other Asian stock markets were mostly higher after US Federal Reserve left the benchmark interest rates near zero. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced over half a per cent, while the Topix index gained 0.26 per cent.