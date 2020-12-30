  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Market LIVE Sensex Nifty stare at gap-up start on Wednesday FPIs December flows to hit $7 billion

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start on Wednesday; FPIs December flows to hit $7 billion

Updated: December 30, 2020 8:05:39 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open at record high levels yet again on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 25.50 points or 0.18 per cent up at 14,055.20 on Singaporean Exchange. Indian share markets followed the upbeat global cues on the back of fiscal stimulus signed by President Donald Trump and the developments around the Brexit trade deal. In early trade on Wednesday, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.57 per cent while the Topix index dipped 0.73 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the three main indices ended the session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.38 per cent.

Indian equities may be valued at their most expensive ever but foreign portfolio investors continue to be buyers. Flows in December have crossed $6 billion and could well hit $7 billion before the month is over. While it’s the abundance of liquidity worldwide that is channelling funds into equities, India seems to be getting more than its fair share of EM allocations.

    08:05 (IST)30 Dec 2020
    Markets: FPIs continue to buy, December flows to hit $7 billion

    The earlier-than-expected rebound in the economy is expected to give corporate earnings a fillip as also boost the government’s tax collections allowing it to spend more on much-needed investments. While earnings for FY22 have been upgraded post the results announcements for Q2FY21,the Street is betting on more upgrades.

    Read full story

