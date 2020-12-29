Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs, follow Wall Street gains; RIL, HDFC duo, ICICI Bank lead

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and the broader Nifty 50 hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, following Wall Street gains.
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices reached record closing highs.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, following a record closing highs in the previous session. Nifty futures were trading 37.20 points or 0.27 per cent up at 14,007, suggesting a gap-up opening for the headline indices in today’s session. Amid the bullish market, investor wealth jumped Rs 8.22 lakh crore in last four trading sessions. Asian stocks markets were seen trading higher today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 1.62 per cent. The Topix index advanced 1.04 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices reached record closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank has received capital markets watchdog Sebi’s go ahead to float an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of 1,15,95,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 84,66,796 equity scrips by existing shareholders, according to the draft papers filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
With positive cues from the Dow overnight (+0.7%), the Nifty today could scale the 14000 mark. The Rupee is likely to open around 73.45. Today is the December exchange traded currency derivatives' expiry. Given the high open interest on account of RBI intervention we could see a lot of selling interest at the RBI fix in OTC. Yesterday itself the fix for today was offered at -2p which implies sellers were ready to sell at RBI fixing rate minus 2p. It will be interesting to see if the RBI is on bid through nationalized banks right from the outset: Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global
BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points while the broader Nifty 50 index moved below 13,850 in the pre-opening session on Tuesday.
The primary markets have all but eclipsed the stunning rally in the secondary markets in 2020 with companies having raised a whopping Rs 1.77 lakh crore. That’s a 116% increase over last year’s Rs 82,241 crore and topped the Rs 1.6 lakh crore raised in 2017, data from Prime Database show. Moreover, the average listing gains from the top 15 IPOs (initial public offerings) have been a rewarding 35.5%, way above the 22.3% that investors got in 2017.
Wipro: Wipro’s Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme will commence on December 29 and close on January 11, 2021PNB said it has completed IT integration of all branches of erstwhile United Bank of India with itself.
For the December series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is placed at 14,000 strike with 47.13 lakh contracts, this is followed by 29 lakh contracts at 13,900 strike. Put OI is the most at 13,000 strike with 56.88 lakh contracts, followed by 13,500 strike with 41.75 lakh contracts.
In four trading sessions, investor wealth jumped Rs 8.22 lakh crore as markets continued their rally with the benchmark indices recording life time peaks on Monday. The BSE benchmark index Sensex settled 380.21 points higher at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75 on Monday. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72.
