Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at record highs, follow Wall Street gains; RIL, HDFC duo, ICICI Bank lead

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, following a record closing highs in the previous session. Nifty futures were trading 37.20 points or 0.27 per cent up at 14,007, suggesting a gap-up opening for the headline indices in today’s session. Amid the bullish market, investor wealth jumped Rs 8.22 lakh crore in last four trading sessions. Asian stocks markets were seen trading higher today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 1.62 per cent. The Topix index advanced 1.04 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices reached record closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.87 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74 per cent.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank has received capital markets watchdog Sebi’s go ahead to float an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of 1,15,95,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 84,66,796 equity scrips by existing shareholders, according to the draft papers filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

