Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Stove Kraft IPO subscription window closes today

Nifty Futures on Singapore exchange were deep down in red on Thursday morning, hinting at further weakness.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets have turned negative year to date. Sensex and Nifty have now continuously been on the downfall for the last four trading sessions. Sensex is now down 5.5% from its all-time high, achieved a week ago. The bear attack on Dalal Street could continue today amid heightened volatility owing to the monthly F&O expiry. Nifty Futures on Singapore exchange were deep down in red on Thursday morning, hinting at further weakness. Stock indices on Wall Street closed with losses as Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ all closed over 2% lower. Major Asian stock markets too were trading with losses during the early hours of trade.
The bidding process for Stove Kraft’s initial public offering (IPO) will close today. So far the issue has been oversubscribed 1.93 times, helped by primarily retail investors alone while institutional investors remain missing. The retail category has subscribed the issue 13 times while Non-Institutional Investors have subscribed the issue 1.85 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) have submitted bids for just 8% their quota. The home solutions and kitchen appliance manufacturer, Stove Kraft is a leading firm in the segment. “At the upper band of issue price, Stove Kraft will trade at a Price/EPS multiple of 12.0x of its annualized H1FY21 revenue, which is at a discount to its listed peer like TTK Prestige Ltd (45x), Hawkins Cookers (42.3x), and Butterfly Gandhimathi (284.3x),” said analysts at KR Choksey while giving a ‘subscribe’ rating to the IPO.
Highlights
A total of 129 companies including Maruti Suzuki India, Lupin, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharat Electronics Ltd, IDBI Bank, IRCTC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, RBL Bank, Route Mobile, Shriram Transport Finance, Tata Chemicals, TVS Motor Company and Welspun Corp among others are slated to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) drop in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY21) to Rs 1,117 crore on higher provisions. The bottom-line was lower than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 2,760 crore. The bank’s provisions rose 33% YoY to Rs 4,604 crore, but remained flat sequentially. The bank said the profits after tax for the quarter were adversely impacted to the extent of Rs 1,050 crore on account of prudent expenses and provisioning charges. Its operating profit rose 6% YoY to Rs 6,096 crore.
Tweets from Elon Musk and Chamath Palihapitiya seem to have propelled NYSE listed video game retailer, GameStop to new highs during Tuesday’s trading session. The stock zoomed, a massive 92.7% during the market hours and if reports are to be believed, the stock went up another 60% after market hours. The shocking up-move charted by the stock is an addition to its 650% rally since the beginning of this year, which has taken the stock higher to now trade at $147.98 per share.
Private investment, which has been muted for a long time, will start trickling in once the overall capacity utilisation in the system goes beyond 75 per cent that, in turn, will help unleash ‘animal spirits’, CII President Uday Kotak said on Wednesday.
