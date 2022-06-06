Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 88.50 points or 0.5 per cent at 16,500 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty saw bears returning to Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex index fell 664 points from the day’s high to close at 55,769, down 49 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty 50 shut shop at 16,584, down 44 points or 0.26 per cent. Globally, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat to positive, while the Topix index traded 0.12% lower.

RBI Governor Das-headed MPC will meet for three day beginning Monday. The decision taken during the meeting will be announced by the governor on Wednesday. With inflation showing no signs of abatement, the Reserve Bank is likely to increase the benchmark lending rate in quick succession in its forthcoming monetary policy review on Wednesday, a hint for which has already been given by Governor Shaktikanta Das, opined experts.

Live Updates

