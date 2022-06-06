Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 88.50 points or 0.5 per cent at 16,500 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty saw bears returning to Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex index fell 664 points from the day’s high to close at 55,769, down 49 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty 50 shut shop at 16,584, down 44 points or 0.26 per cent. Globally, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat to positive, while the Topix index traded 0.12% lower.
RBI Governor Das-headed MPC will meet for three day beginning Monday. The decision taken during the meeting will be announced by the governor on Wednesday. With inflation showing no signs of abatement, the Reserve Bank is likely to increase the benchmark lending rate in quick succession in its forthcoming monetary policy review on Wednesday, a hint for which has already been given by Governor Shaktikanta Das, opined experts.
The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 16800 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17000-17400 levels. However if the index breaks below 16400 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 16000-15700. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 17100-16200 with a negative bias . The weekly strength indicator RSI is above its respective reference lines indicating positive bias. Read full story
Rupee expected to depreciate further this week towards 78.00 amid strong dollar and rise in crude oil prices. Further, traders speculate that US Fed should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at next monetary policy meeting on June 15. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of major economic data from US like consumer price index data. At the same time, expectations of RBI interest rate hike by 40-50 basis points should keep the downside limited. USDINR (June) as long as it sustains above 77.60 it may reach till 78.20 in the week.
We may have seen the peak of inflation for now but we may not have seen the end of it yet. And failure to bring down inflation even after the central bank reaches the neutral rate has the possibility of destabilizing the economy. Hence, failure to contain the inflation genie should scare the markets more than the policy maker’s fight against it. We expect the MPC to deliver a no-brainer policy rate hike of 25-40 (basis points) bps in June. Churchil Bhatt, EVP – Debt Investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company
Nifty 50 index, on Friday, witnessed a massive gap up opening above its consolidation range but couldn’t hold on to its early gains and lost more than 150 points from the day’s high but still managed to close 1 per cent higher on the weekly chart. The prices have found support near their 21-exponential moving average and other than that index continues to trade above its all-important averages on the monthly chart. Prices have formed a bullish hammer candle stick pattern on the monthly chart and it will be interesting to watch its next month’s candle for confirmation.
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Monday, as investors assessed the trajectory of central banks’ monetary policy tightening aimed at dousing inflation. Equities slipped in Japan and Australia, and were mixed in China. While US futures were choppy.
Adani Transmission (ATL): India’s largest private-sector transmission and distribution company Adani Transmission has signed definitive agreements with Essar Power to buy its Mahan-Sipat transmission line for Rs 1,913 crore.
Vedanta: Vedanta on Saturday said a committee of directors has approved raising up to Rs 4,089 crore via debentures on a private placement basis.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors has reported a growth of 185 per cent on-year, with a sale of 43,341 units in May 2022, making it the second highest selling carmaker in the country.
Markets have been witnessing a rebound for the last 3 weeks however the move lacks decisiveness due to lingering challenges like global tightening due to inflation, geopolitical tension, etc. We feel Nifty would regain some strength above 16,900 however a break below 16,400 will put bears back in the game. Meanwhile, participants should focus on sector/stock selection as markets are offering opportunities on both sides but avoid going overboard. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
The RBI’s policy decision would be the major event driving trading sentiment in the equity market this week, while global cues, foreign funds movement and crude oil prices will be the other key factors to watch out for, analysts said. Markets have been witnessing a rebound recently. However, the move lacks decisiveness amid lingering challenges like global policy tightening due to soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions, they added. Read full story
Domestic equity markets continue to witness range-bound but volatile trading action. Headline indices, S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter the new week after jumping a little over 1% in the previous one. Currently, Sensex sits at 55,769 while the Nifty 50 index is at 16,584 points. India VIX, the volatility gauge, is just shy of 20 points. SGX Nifty was down with losses ahead of Monday's trade, suggesting a weak opening to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade.
A rally that lifted U.S. stocks from the brink of a bear market faces an important test next week, when consumer price data offers insight on how much more the Federal Reserve will need to do in its battle against the worst inflation in decades. Read full story
