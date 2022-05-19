Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down opening on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 317.50 points or 2 per cent down at 15,918. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed 109.94 points or 0.20% lower at 54,208.53, and the Nifty shut shop 19 points or 0.12% down at 16,240.30, a day ahead of weekly F&O expiry. Globally, Asian stock markets were down in early trade following heavy losses on Wall Street overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.6% while the Topix index shed 2.13%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.6%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 4.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.73%.
With rising inflation and the longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India’s growth projection for the current fiscal year to 7.3% from 7.8% estimated earlier.
Indian benchmark indices are set to face heavy turbulence today amid negative global market cues. US markets saw the worst sell off since June 2020 as inflation fear looms. Indian economy is set to face jitters due to rising inflation in US thus, making further interest rate hikes all the more important.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,350 followed by 16400 and on the downside 15,900 and 15,750 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for bank nifty is 34,500 followed by 34,800 and on the downside 33,500 and 33,100 will act as strong support.
~ Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Domestically, the impact of the major fall in the US equities overnight will be reflected in the negative sentiment for the local equities and thus add pressure on the Rupee, besides major concerns of higher inflation, higher crude oil prices, and FII outflows. On the flows side, where FIIs are busy selling in the secondary market, FDI’s flows could help to set off the dollar outflow. The market is yet to analyze the likely dollar inflows from the Adani-Holcim deal as this will route through SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle). That apart, RBI’s intervention near 77.80-77.90 will be closely watched as it has to let the currency depreciate reflecting global weaker fundamentals. Overall, we expect the rupee to trade in a range of 77.30 – 78.50 in the short term. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors
Nifty is likely to support at around 15800 while 16400 is likely to act as the resistance level. Bank Nifty likely to find support around 33800 while 34750 is likely to act as the resistance level on the upside.
~ IIFL Securities
Toxic trifecta of multiple compression (P of P/E getting adjusted lower or multiple de-rating ), cost-led margin compression and impending slowdown in sales growth where the lethal combination of the last two factors is leading to fears of estimated earnings or 'E' of P/E getting slashed
~ Ajay Bodke, Independent Market Analyst
Markets could be in for a bearish start, tracking overnight slump in US markets and subsequent fall in the SGX Nifty. Deteriorating macro sentiments such as soaring inflation, recession fears, and the prospect of the Federal Reserve getting even more hawkish will continue keep benchmarks on the edge. Another main reason for the pessimism can be attributed to relentless selling from the FII camp. FIIs continue to be net sellers for the 8th straight month since October 2021. They have sold shares worth Rs. 37,937 crore in the month of May so far. Technically, the sell-off on Dalal Street will gain steam if Nifty slips below 15971 mark. Below the same, the index could swiftly slip to 15671 mark. Bulls have a chance to fight only above the 16411 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with Target losing around a quarter of its stock market value and highlighting worries about the US economy after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices. It was the worst one-day loss for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average since June 2020. Read full story
With rising inflation and the longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India’s growth projection for the current fiscal year to 7.3% from 7.8% estimated earlier. In December 2021, S&P had pegged India’s GDP growth for FY23 at 7.8%. For the next fiscal, the growth has been pegged at 6.5%. The Indian economy is estimated to clock a GDP growth of 8.9% for FY22. Read full story
Indian equity markets are likely to open gap-down on Thursday, the weekly F&O expiry day, amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty was in red and the Nifty futures were trading around 17,908, down 327.50 points or 2.02% on the Singaporean Exchange signalling the benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were heading for a negative start. In the previous session, indices snapped two-day rally to end in red with mixed global market sentiments shadowing the support extended by pharma and FMCG names. Read full story
After a huge up move on May 17, the Nifty consolidated throughout the day on May 18 and closed on a flat note. Nifty reversed the trend toward north after finding forming a triple bottom at 15740 odd levels. Nifty managed to hold its level above February 2022 bottom of 15670. FIIs have started covering shorts in Index future segment. Advance decline ratio has been positive for last three consecutive sessions. Support for the Nifty has now shifted up to 16000, while resistance for the same is seen in the unfilled gap area of 16484-16551. Traders are advised to hold Nifty long positions with 16,000 stop-loss on a closing basis. Read full story
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol prices have been left untouched for 43 consecutive days by oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices have not been changed since April 6, after OMCs hiked fuel rate by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities that started on March 22. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.