Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down opening on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were trading 317.50 points or 2 per cent down at 15,918. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex closed 109.94 points or 0.20% lower at 54,208.53, and the Nifty shut shop 19 points or 0.12% down at 16,240.30, a day ahead of weekly F&O expiry. Globally, Asian stock markets were down in early trade following heavy losses on Wall Street overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.6% while the Topix index shed 2.13%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.6%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 4.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.73%.

With rising inflation and the longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered India’s growth projection for the current fiscal year to 7.3% from 7.8% estimated earlier.