Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals negative start for Sensex, Nifty; S&P says Indian economy in deep trouble

Investors will watch macroeconomic data such as PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors, which are scheduled to be announced this week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to see a gap-down opening start on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 46.25 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 10,285.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will react to global cues, geopolitical development, news related to coronavirus, crude oil and domestic currency movement. Besides, investors will watch macroeconomic data such as PMI data for the manufacturing and services sectors, which are scheduled to be announced this week. Last week, Sensex and Nifty gained 1.3 per cent. Asian stock markets edged lower in Monday’s trade on the back of rising coronavirus cases. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 1.37% while the Topix index fell 1.25%. South Korea’s Kospi also shed 0.97%. In overnight trade on Friday, US stock indices tanked over 2 per cent after several US states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.84%, the S&P 500 lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.59%.

S&P Global Ratings on Friday said the Indian economy is in “deep trouble”, with growth expected to contract by 5 per cent this fiscal amid difficulties in containing the virus, an anaemic policy response and underlying vulnerabilities, especially in the financial sector. In its report titled ‘Asia-Pacific losses near USD 3 trillion as balance sheet recession looms’, S&P projected the region’s economy to shrink by 1.3 per cent in 2020, but grow by 6.9 per cent in 2021.

Read More