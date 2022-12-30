07:52 (IST) 30 Dec 2022

Technical View

“A long positive candle was formed on the daily chart, which confirm the important bottom reversal pattern that was formed few sessions back at 17774 levels. Presently, Nifty is placed at the edge of upside breakout of the crucial hurdle at 18200 levels.

Hence, a sustainable move above 18200 levels could be considered as a false downside breakout of the support recently and such pattern is likely to have a positive impact on the market ahead. So, a decisive move above the said hurdle could pull Nifty towards upside target of 18500 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 18080.”

– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities