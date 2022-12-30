Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open in the green today as hinted by the SGX Nifty which is 0.3% higher at 18,340. Nifty Futures gained 60 points on the Singaporean exchange. Overnight, key Wall Street indices closed higher, as the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.6% and 1.03% respectively. All 11 of S&P 500’s sectoral indices gained, as the index settled 1.75% up. The Asia-Pacific markets followed suit as most indices are trading up. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 1.07%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.93%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.23%.
“A long positive candle was formed on the daily chart, which confirm the important bottom reversal pattern that was formed few sessions back at 17774 levels. Presently, Nifty is placed at the edge of upside breakout of the crucial hurdle at 18200 levels.
Hence, a sustainable move above 18200 levels could be considered as a false downside breakout of the support recently and such pattern is likely to have a positive impact on the market ahead. So, a decisive move above the said hurdle could pull Nifty towards upside target of 18500 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 18080.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
