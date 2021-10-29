Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty eye gap-up start; Fino Payments Bank IPO opens today

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.12%. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start in the positive territory on Friday. Nifty futures were trading 15.50 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,896 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-stock index Sensex posted its biggest one-day crash since April, diving over 1,150 points to close at 59,984.70. While NSE Nifty fell 353.70 points to settle at 17,857.25. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.12% while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.57 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 137.92 points, or 0.39%, at 35,628.61, the S&P 500 was up 33.32 points, or 0.73%, at 4,585.00, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 165.59 points, or 1.09%, at 15,401.42.

Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 560-577 a share for its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering, which will open on October 29. The three-day initial share sale will conclude on November 2, the company announced in a virtual press conference. The initial public offer (IPO) includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by the promoter Fino Paytech.

