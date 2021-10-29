Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty eye gap-up start; Fino Payments Bank IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to start in the positive territory on Friday. Nifty futures were trading 15.50 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,896 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-stock index Sensex posted its biggest one-day crash since April, diving over 1,150 points to close at 59,984.70. While NSE Nifty fell 353.70 points to settle at 17,857.25. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.12% while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.57 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 137.92 points, or 0.39%, at 35,628.61, the S&P 500 was up 33.32 points, or 0.73%, at 4,585.00, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 165.59 points, or 1.09%, at 15,401.42.
Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 560-577 a share for its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering, which will open on October 29. The three-day initial share sale will conclude on November 2, the company announced in a virtual press conference. The initial public offer (IPO) includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by the promoter Fino Paytech.
Highlights
BSE-listed companies such as BPCL, Adani Power, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Shree Cement, UPL, Vedanta, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Bandhan Bank, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bharat Electronics, Cadila Healthcare, CARE Ratings, Castrol India, Chemplast Sanmar, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Emami, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, GAIL (India), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Energy, Oberoi Realty, SAIL, Sumitomo Chemical India, TTK Healthcare, Varun Beverages, VIP Industries, and Voltas.
Read full story
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 137.92 points, or 0.39%, at 35,628.61, the S&P 500 was up 33.32 points, or 0.73%, at 4,585.00, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 165.59 points, or 1.09%, at 15,401.42.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.12% while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.57 per cent.
The center government has re-appointed Shaktikanta Das as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years. Shatikanta Das’ re-appointment as the top banker of the country will come into effect from December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the official notification said. Shatikanta Das was appointed as the 25th Governor of the RBI in December 2018, succeeding Urjit Patel. Shaktikanta Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre has earlier served as a Secretary in the Department of Revenue and the Department of Economic Affairs at Ministry of Finance.
Read full story
Fino Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 560-577 a share for its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering, which will open on October 29.The three-day initial share-sale will conclude on November 2, the company announced in a virtual press conference. The initial public offer (IPO) includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 15,602,999 equity shares by the promoter Fino Paytech.
Read full story