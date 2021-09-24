Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; Sansera Engineering shares listing today

Amid China's Evergrande crisis, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. In the previous session, headline indices made record closing highs. Analysts believe that BSE Sensex is all set to hit the 60,000-mark. On the day of weekly F&O expiry, BSE Sensex rallied 958 points or 1.63% to end at the highest ever level 59,885, while NSE’s Nifty 50 zoomed 276 points or 1,57% to settle at 17,823. Amid China’s Evergrande crisis, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2% while the Topix index gained over 2%. South Korea’s Kospi edged half a per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended over one per cent higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 506.5 points, or 1.48%, the S&P 500 gained 53.34 points, or 1.21%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 155.40 points, or 1.04%.

Sansera Engineering shares are set to make Dalal Street debut on 24 September, Friday. The Rs 1,283 crore public issue, which was opened during September 14-16, was subscribed 11.47 times. Upon successful listing, the company will join other listed peers such as Endurance Technologies, Minda Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Suprajit Engineering, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, and Mahindra CIE Automotive on the stock exchanges.

