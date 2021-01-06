Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for Sensex, Nifty; Union Budget 2021 to be presented on February 1

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Updated: January 6, 2021 8:18:31 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a flat start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveBesides, concerns over a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will set the market direction today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a flat start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading just 4.50 points up at 14.231.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will eye the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia. This will determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Besides, concerns over a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will set the market direction today. Asian stock market peers were seen trading mixed in early trade today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.36 per cent. While the Topix index gained 0.16 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.14 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.71 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly one per cent.

President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29, a Friday, and the Union Budget would be presented on February 1, PTI mentioned sources as citing the CCPA recommendations. The Economic Survey would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 29 after the President’s address, the sources said.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:18 (IST)06 Jan 2021
    FII, DII data

    On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 986.3 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 490.03 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

    08:17 (IST)06 Jan 2021
    Asian stock market mixed in early trade on Wednesday

    Asian stock market peers were seen trading mixed in early trade today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.36 per cent. While the Topix index gained 0.16 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.14 per cent.

    08:17 (IST)06 Jan 2021
    US stocks end higher in overnight trade

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.71 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly one per cent.

    08:14 (IST)06 Jan 2021
    Sebi revokes market ban on 7 entities in front running case

    Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities violated the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

    08:09 (IST)06 Jan 2021
    Budget 2021 Date: CCPA recommends Budget Session 2021 from January 29; likely to be held in two shifts

    Union Budget 2021 Date: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament be held in two parts from January 29 to April 8, and all COVID-related protocols including the shift system are likely to be followed as was done during the Monsoon session. According to the Committee’s recommendation, Part 1 of the Budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15, and Part 2 from March 8 to April 8.

    08:08 (IST)06 Jan 2021
    Rupee falls to 73.18 on wider trade deficit worries

    The rupee fell to 73.18 on Tuesday, losing 0.2% to the dollar, the most in seven weeks amid concerns India’s trade deficit would widen further in the coming months as the economy recovers. The currency markets also apprehend foreign flows into the equity markets could slow after record levels of buying; so far in January, however, FPIs have been big buyers.

