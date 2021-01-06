Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for Sensex, Nifty; Union Budget 2021 to be presented on February 1

Besides, concerns over a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will set the market direction today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a flat start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading just 4.50 points up at 14.231.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will eye the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia. This will determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Besides, concerns over a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will set the market direction today. Asian stock market peers were seen trading mixed in early trade today with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.36 per cent. While the Topix index gained 0.16 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.14 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US indices ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.71 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added nearly one per cent.

President Ram Nath Kovind would address the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on January 29, a Friday, and the Union Budget would be presented on February 1, PTI mentioned sources as citing the CCPA recommendations. The Economic Survey would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 29 after the President’s address, the sources said.

Read More