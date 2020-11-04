Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start for indices; Tight fight between Trump & Biden in US election 2020

Corporate earnings, trends in coronavirus cases, oil prices and rupee movement will sway the investor sentiment.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a tepid start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 34.5 points down at 11,792 on Singaporean Exchange. All eyes are on US presidential election outcome. Besides, corporate earnings, trends in coronavirus cases, oil prices and rupee movement will sway the investor sentiment. Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher as investors await US election outcome with bated breath. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.48 per cent while the Topix index advanced one per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also gained 0.32 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged as investors bet that one of the country’s most divisive presidential races would end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.06 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.78 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.85 per cent.

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air, according to Reuters.

Read More