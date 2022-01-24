Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open deep in red; Raghuram Rajan says govt should prevent K-shaped recovery

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 144.50 points or 0.82 per cent down at 17,492.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Last week, Indian stock market lost over three per cent, snapping a four-week winning streak amid weak global cues and continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). On Friday, S&P S&P BSE Sensex closed 427 points or 0.72% lower at 59,037 while NSE Nifty 50 ended at 17,617, falling 0.79%. This week will be a truncated one as the Indian equity market will remain shut on 26 January 2022 on account of Republic Day. Analysts say stock markets will look for directions from global trends, ongoing quarterly earnings and investment patterns of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and may encounter volatility amid the scheduled monthly derivatives expiry.

The Indian economy has “some bright spots and a number of very dark stains” and the government should target its spending “carefully” so that there are no huge deficits, noted economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Sunday. Known for his frank views, Rajan also said the government needs to do more to prevent a K-shaped recovery of the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Updates 8:17 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 What to watch out for this week? Indian stock markets will react to the earnings of two index heavyweights- Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Currently, the uncertainty around the quantum of a rate hike by the US Fed is spooking markets the world over and participants expect clarity in the scheduled FOMC meeting outcome on January 26. Amid all, the monthly expiry of the January month derivatives contract would keep the traders on their toes. In the run-up to the budget, sector-specific expectations would further add to the choppiness. Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking 8:16 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Nifty must hold above 17600-17350 zone for meaningful recovery Markets are facing global headwinds and expect choppiness to remain high this week as well. On the index front, the 17600-17350 zone would be critical to hold for any meaningful recovery. Since the selling pressure is widespread and volatility is further adding to the difficulties, it’s prudent to restrict naked leveraged positions and prefer hedged trades. Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking 8:13 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Retail investors raise stake in Paytm Retail investors increased their stake in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, in the December 2021 quarter from 2.79% to 3.49%, according to the latest shareholding pattern. Also, a new set of investors has come in. While the holding of foreign portfolio investors fell slightly to 9.36% in the December 2021 quarter, mutual funds increased their holding to 1.06% from 0.81% earlier. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also hiked its stake by about half a percentage point to 1.57%. Read full story 8:12 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank among stocks in focus today Sensex and Nifty enter Monday’s trading session after witnessing one of the worst trading week’s in recent memory. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 59,037 on Friday while NSE Nifty 50 closed at 17,617 — both falling more than 3.5%. Selling by foreign investors and weak global cues have been aiding the bearish sentiment on Dalal Street. Technical analysts believe there could be heightened volatility further. “The short term trend of Nifty continues to be weak with high volatility. Placement of support around 17600-17500 levels and a formation of doji at the swing lows on Friday pointing towards a possibility of an upside bounce from here or slightly lows,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. Read full story 8:09 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Raghuram Rajan says India’s economy has a number of very dark stains and some bright spots The Indian economy has “some bright spots and a number of very dark stains” and the government should target its spending “carefully” so that there are no huge deficits, noted economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Sunday. Read full story 8:08 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty tanks nearly 1% Nifty futures were trading 144.50 points or 0.82 per cent down at 17,492.50 on Singaporean Exchange. 8:08 (IST) 24 Jan 2022 Asia shares fall as Fed rate hike looms and concerns over Ukraine hover; Nikkei off 1%, US futures try to bounce Asian share markets slipped on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years. Adding to the caution was concerns about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine with the U.S. State Department pulling out family members of its embassy staff in Kyiv. Read full story