Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index were staring at a gap-down opening on Friday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index were staring at a gap-down opening on Friday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 61.50 points or 0.4 per cent down at 16,508.50 on SIngaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex ended 817.06 points or 1.50% higher at 55,464.39, and the Nifty settled 249.50 points or 1.53% up at 16,594.90. Asian stock markets were seen trading in red, following losses on Wall Street, as Ukraine-Russia war continued to keep investors on edge. Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 2%, and the Topix index slipped 1.93%. In overnight trade, the S&P 500 slipped 0.43% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 112.18 points to 33,174.07. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.95% to 13,129.96.

American brokerage firm Morgan Stanley on Thursday sharply cut its India FY23 real GDP growth estimate to 7.9 per cent, mainly due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on oil prices. Analysts at the brokerage also raised their inflation forecast to 6 per cent – the upper end of the tolerance band for the RBI – and flagged stagflation risks because of the ongoing events.

Live Updates