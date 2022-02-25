Share Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 1300 pts, Nifty tops 16650, indices defy Russia-Ukraine war; Nykaa, Paytm up

08:47 (IST) 25 Feb 2022

More downsides likely once the immediate support of 16180 in Nifty taken out

The Nifty Mar Fut closed 850 points or 5% lower at 16272. The Nifty Mar Fut closed at a premium of 25 points as against a premium of 35 points in the previous session. Nifty IV increased to 33% from 21% indicating volatility expectations. The Nifty OI PCR increased to 0.98 from 0.91 in the previous session, indicating there was more buildup of OI in the put segment. Implied volatility (IV) of Calls was up and closed at 31% vs 22% and Put IV options were up and closed at 35% vs 25%

On the options front, maximum Put OI for 31st Mar series is at 16000 strike price with 25 lakh shares followed by 15000 & 15500 strike price. Meanwhile, maximum Call OI for 31st Mar series is at a 17000 strike price with 25 lakh shares followed by 17500 & 16500 strike price. In the coming sessions, further downsides are likely once the immediate support of 16180 is taken out. Crucial levels to watch for resumption of buy are at 16800. Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL