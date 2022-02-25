Share Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 1300 pts, Nifty tops 16650, indices defy Russia-Ukraine war; Nykaa, Paytm up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading over 2 per cent higher on Friday, shrugging off the Russia-Ukraine concerns. BSE Sensex rallied over 1,100 points to hover around 55,700, while Nifty 50 index reclaimed 16600. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, ICICI Bank, TCS, SBI, RIL were top Sensex gainers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green. Nifty Bank index jumped 2.5 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal. India VIX, the volatility index, fell 15.02 per cent to 27.18 levels.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
NYMEX crude trades over 2% higher near $95/bbl but well off the 2014 highs set yesterday. Crude oil came off the highs as US and other western countries have so far refrained from imposing sanctions on Russian oil and gas sector. Adding pressure to price is bigger than expected increase in US crude oil stocks, prospect of Iran’s nuclear deal and US willingness to release more stocks from reserves to keep market supplied. Crude may remain volatile as market players assess Russia-Ukraine development however supply risks may keep prices supported. Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
Rollovers for Nifty/Bank-Nifty stood at 77% (1.12cr shrs)/76% (22lakh shrs) vs 75% (1.09cr shrs)/84% (19.8lakh shrs) previous month. Market wide rolls stood at 89%vs 91% previous month. On options front, Max. call/put OI on Nifty for March monthly series at 18000 call strike and 16500k put strike. Given the fact, CBOE index reclaiming levels of 30, Gold inching higher and depreciation of rupee against the dollar; undertone for the market remains negative. Higher VIX is likely to keep near term outlook uncertain with overhead resistance near 16800. YES Securities
Nifty crumbled ~5% in the February series, down for the straight fifth expiry. Throughout the series, Nifty trended lower as recoveries remained short lived. Brent crude topped $100/bbl, while Gold is roaring above $1900/oz. Highlights for the Feb series were a) BankNifty underperformed, losing 7% on expiry to expiry basis b) India volatility index shot up 52% on eoe to settle near levels of 32, it is highest reading since June 2020 c) Nifty Realty and Media sector underperformed the most, down 11/13%. eoe d) Midcap and small cap stocks fell like a pack of card in the recent past. YES Securities
We were hoping for a reversal from 16580 yesterday, but after a brief pause, panic blew this level away, stretching the selloff till 16203.25. The 16200 mark, incidentally, had come up for mention several times over the last few months, commanding an acknowledgement, which is why we had purposefully not brought in levels deeper than 16200 into yesterday’s commentary. Expect trades to slot into the 16430-16620 region initially, but the key event to watch out today would be a potential decline in VIX and consequent erosion in premium. Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Paytm share price jumped over 3.6 per cent to Rs 806.65 apiece on BSE in Friday's trade
All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the green. Nifty Bank index jumped 2.5 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal
India VIX, the volatility index, fell 15.02 per cent to 27.18 levels
IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, ICICI Bank, TCS, SBI, RIL were top Sensex gainers
Indian exchanges will be moving to T+1 settlement from today in a phased manner. “The new settlement process is good, both for investors and brokers. For brokers, this process will result in an early release of margins blocked with the exchange. The brokers can free some of their working capital blocked in the form of margins. Investors can benefit from an early receipt of funds in case of sale and an early receipt of shares in case of purchase,” said B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities.
BSE Sensex rallied 1,012 points or 1.7 per cent to 55,558, while Nifty 50 index crossed 16550, rebounding sharply from Thursday's lows.
Sensex zoomed 600 points in the pre-open session to regain the 55,100 mark while the Nifty 50 index was up 220 points, inching closer to 16,500.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on February 25 with oil marketing companies (OMC) deciding not to revise prices even as crude oil prices skyrocket. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic benchmarks indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 plunged for the seventh straight session on Thursday, on monthly F&O expiry. Indian equity markets have witnessed steep correction in the last few sessions as Russian troops attacked Ukraine after months of escalating tensions. Investors need to keep calm and patience to tide over the current situation, said experts. According to traders and analysts, investors can utilise the correction to accumulate quality stocks. International brokerage firm Jefferies is bullish on HDFC Bank, VBL, Gland Pharma, Laurus Labs and Dixon. Meanwhile, HUL, Fortis, Apollo and Crompton stocks have been removed from the ‘Top Buy Ideas’ list.
Markets may open positive tracking recovery in SGX Nifty and overnight gains in Dow Jones. However, selling on any early excessive strength continues to be the preferred strategy as we suspect, the roaring Russian bear is likely to send Nifty below the psychological 16000 mark. Long term support now seen only at 14271 mark. Technically speaking, Nifty’s long term charts are still painting a bearish picture; downside risk seen at 14271 mark. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above 17077 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
“While the escalated war situation between Russia/Ukraine has led to sharp cut in key equities across the globe, we believe crude trajectory will the key to watch out for going ahead. We don’t expect major sanctions which may drive big spike in crude, equally harming Europe and US, or even in terms of aggressive rate hike leading to slower economic growth. We, thus, believe that market stabilization is likely in the short term. Nonetheless, medium to long term thesis on Indian equities remain intact amid economic recovery as reflected by key macroeconomic indicators, strong capex spends and robust corporate earnings (Nifty earnings growth likely at 21.5 % CAGR over FY21-24). We continue to see this correction as an opportunity for the investors to add on the companies with sustainable growth visibility.”
~Vijay Chandok – MD & CEO, ICICI Securities
In case of negative developments gaining momentum, the downside could extend to 15400. In the near term however Nifty could take support at 15880-15952 band while 16410 could offer resistance. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
The Nifty Mar Fut closed 850 points or 5% lower at 16272. The Nifty Mar Fut closed at a premium of 25 points as against a premium of 35 points in the previous session. Nifty IV increased to 33% from 21% indicating volatility expectations. The Nifty OI PCR increased to 0.98 from 0.91 in the previous session, indicating there was more buildup of OI in the put segment. Implied volatility (IV) of Calls was up and closed at 31% vs 22% and Put IV options were up and closed at 35% vs 25%
On the options front, maximum Put OI for 31st Mar series is at 16000 strike price with 25 lakh shares followed by 15000 & 15500 strike price. Meanwhile, maximum Call OI for 31st Mar series is at a 17000 strike price with 25 lakh shares followed by 17500 & 16500 strike price. In the coming sessions, further downsides are likely once the immediate support of 16180 is taken out. Crucial levels to watch for resumption of buy are at 16800. Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL
We are in a structural bull market like 2003-2007 and there were 3 corrections of more than 30% in the last bull run. We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the market and long-term investors should not panic by this correction because it is just taking out weak hands before resuming its upmove. This correction will provide a good buying opportunity where major wealth can be created in the next 3-5 years. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises will enter the benchmark Nifty 50 index on March 31, a notification by the NSE said. The stock will replace Indian Oil Corporation as expected. Further, the Nifty Next 50 will witness the entry of Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, and Mindtree among others. Yes Bank along with 5 other scrips will exit the Nifty Next 50 index.
Nifty has broken its crucial support at 16800 which, chartists say signals more downside. Major support at 15950/16000 while resistance at 16800. Keep an eye on India VIX and gold prices for signs of market stability. We are not out of the woods yet but shortly we should be. Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday postponed the implementation of the framework related to segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level to May 2, 2022. The extension of deadline came in following several requests made by stakeholders to the market regulator.
As Russia has kicked off a full-scale military operation aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine, crude oil prices have seen a sharp jump to seven-year highs. Oil is on a boil as markets are jittery, that the West will ramp up its sanctions on Russia that can restrain crude supplies in an already tight market. The ongoing geopolitical turf between Russia and Ukraine will keep the oil prices buoyant at least in the short term and we envisage WTI crude prices to test levels of around $105 per barrel and $110 per barrel for Brent crude in coming days. However, prices are likely to remain capped at these higher levels, as markets are hopeful about the removal of sanctions on Iran oil sales very soon, which can add to the global supply. Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President – Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking
Industry experts expect these state-run firms to hike retail fuel rates by Rs 6-7 per litre in tranches after March 7. They, however, don’t expect India to face any supply impediments as a result of the Russia’s assault on Ukraine as more than 97% of the country’s crude imports are from sources other than Russia. However, the impact on prices and margins will definitely be there unless US relaxes sanctions on Iran and ask its allies to increase production of oil and gas.
By holding the retail fuel prices unchanged since early November, oil marketing companies have suffered significant under-recoveries. The hike in the price of Indian basket of crude by $16/barrel to $99/barrel since early November would have led the retail auto fuel prices to increase by at least Rs 18/litre, if OMCs were not to suffer any under-recoveries. However, the OMCs, which have retained prices of petrol and diesel at the same levels for over 110 days apparently because of the ongoing assembly elections in five states, are unlikely to fully recoup the resultant under-recoveries.
The sharp spike in oil prices on Thursday following reports of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of the prices remaining elevated at over $100 per barrel in the near to medium term leave the Indian government with hard choices: It may have to cut the cesses on diesel and petrol and forgo huge amounts in tax revenue or let the oil marketing companies hike retail prices of auto fuels starting the second week of March (polling for five state assemblies will conclude on March 7) or opt for a judicious combination of the two steps.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have withdrawn $7.5 billion worth of shares from India so far in 2022, compared with selling of $3.2-billion South Korean shares and $4.2 billion worth of Taiwan equities. Indonesia and Thailand saw inflows of $1.5 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively, during the same period.
Thursday also saw Nifty50 breaching its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of 16,894.24, signalling a likely downward trend going forward. The Nifty50 currently commands 18.6 times its 12-month forward earnings, almost equal to the five-year average of 18.61x.
The Sensex and the broader Nifty50 slumped nearly 5% to log their biggest single-day fall since May 2020. With Thursday’s decline, both the indices have corrected about 12% from their October highs.
Investors lost Rs 13.45 lakh crore of wealth, the highest single-day loss in absolute terms since March 23, 2020. The market’s fear gauge (Vix) went past 32, which was last seen at the peak of the pandemic in June 2020.
Analysts feel if the volatility in the stock markets persists in the coming weeks, it could force a rethink on the timing of the IPO. The likelihood of foreign investors staying away from emerging markets in the event of prolonged conflict in Eastern Europe could also be a dampener. If the state’s run insurer’s IPO is deferred to next fiscal year, the Centre’s non-debt capital receipts in FY22 could be substantially lower than estimated in the recent Union Budget.
US stock indices witnessed a roller-coaster trade overnight. The S&P 500 gained 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 859-point drop to advance 92.07 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 3.3%.
Shrugging off the Russia-Ukraine concerns, Asian stock markets were seen trading with gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.62%, while the Topix gained 0.84%.
Nifty futures were trading 220 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 16470 on Singaporean Exchange