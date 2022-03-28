Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals at tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Banking services to be hit today, tomorrow

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open on a muted note on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17,192, jus up 1 point on Singaporean Exchange. This week, stock markets are expected to remain volatile on account of monthly derivatives expiry, ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and high crude oil prices. The market movement would also depend on the movement in rupee and investment pattern of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Market participants will also keep tabs on auto sales data starting 1st April 2022. In the previous session, Sensex ended at 57,362, down 233.5 points or 0.4 per cent, while Nifty 50 ended at 17,153, down 70 points or 0.4 per cent. Globally, on the back of drop in oil prices, Asian stock markets fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.78% while the Topix index shed 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.45%. In overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%, the S&P 500 gained 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16%.

Essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted during a two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions beginning Monday.

