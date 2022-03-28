Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals at tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Banking services to be hit today, tomorrow

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open on a muted note on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17,192, jus up 1 point on Singaporean Exchange. This week, stock markets are expected to remain volatile on account of monthly derivatives expiry, ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and high crude oil prices. The market movement would also depend on the movement in rupee and investment pattern of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Market participants will also keep tabs on auto sales data starting 1st April 2022. In the previous session, Sensex ended at 57,362, down 233.5 points or 0.4 per cent, while Nifty 50 ended at 17,153, down 70 points or 0.4 per cent. Globally, on the back of drop in oil prices, Asian stock markets fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.78% while the Topix index shed 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.45%. In overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%, the S&P 500 gained 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16%.
Essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity are likely to be impacted during a two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions beginning Monday.
On Friday, Crude oil showed very high volatility as prices cooled off in the early trading session after the U.S. President said for supplying additional gas to the European Countries but prices recovered again in the late evening session after attack on the Saudi Arabia oil facility. Yemen's Houthis said they launched attacks on Saudi energy facilities on Friday and the Saudi-led coalition said Aramco's fuel distribution station in Jeddah had been targeted by an attack, but that a fire in two tanks at the facility had been brought under control. Saudi Arabia also said in a statement that it will not be hold responsible for short supply of oil due to Houthi attacks. Global markets are already facing short supply due to Russia-Ukraine war and any supply disturbance from the Saudi could continue to support oil prices. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Stocks will continue to grapple with rising rates and high oil prices in the near term but there is a bright chance the market may have a positive tone in near term as Window Dressing could be the preferred theme at Dalal Street as financial year 2021-22 comes to an end on Thursday, 31st March 2022. Nifty bulls will aim for a stirring rally, hopefully the bounce is neat and takes the index towards its biggest hurdles at 17500-17807 zone. Also focus will be on Auto Sales numbers that will trickle in on Friday, 1st April 2022. Digging deeper, the BSE Auto index, so far in March 2022 has corrected around 4% which in fact is the biggest underperformer amongst sectorial indices in March. Higher oil prices are also weighing over demand. However, volatility will continue to be the hallmark in this week’s trading as well as Russia-Ukraine war continues to command investors’ attention. Investors will continue to monitor the latest news from the war in Ukraine. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 17000 has highest OI concentration followed by 17200 & 16900 which may act as support for current expiry. Nifty Call strike 17500 followed by 17200 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry.
Last week Nifty saw a very narrow range where prices traded within the limited range band of 17000 – 17300 and formed a small consolidation hub near the range. Not much progress has been seen compared to its previous week’s close and we ended marginally lower with closing below 17200 levels. We have seen an almost 1700 points rally in just two weeks so we are expecting a cooling down in the volatility and prices may trade within the narrow range until and unless some positive news flow does not get triggered.
Equity benchmarks snapped their two-week winning streak dragged by banking and FMCG stocks. Both Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 1% each as investors evaluated economic risks from the US Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening, Russia’s war in Ukraine, FIIs selling and rising oil price. FIIs were net sellers over Rs5000cr during the week while Brent Crude spiked over 20% to $120/bbl from the low of $98/bbl. Sensex slipped by 502 points (0.9%) to close at 57362 while Nifty shed 134 points to close at 17153 against the previous week's close.
Elevated crude prices, tightening monetary policy by Fed, higher inflation levels along with rising covid cases in parts of the world led to this downtrend. FIIs turning into buying mode is a positive for the market, however, due to the ongoing global uncertainties, domestic retail investors lacked the confidence to take fresh positions. Ease in covid restrictions in India are a boost to sectors like hospitality, multiplex, transportation, etc leading to its outperformance. The domestic market will continue to follow global developments. An end to the war & rise in oil supply can help India to sustain its resilience or else high volatility will be a concern in the short-term. Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services
The follow-on public offering of Ruchi Soya Industries received bids of 1,80,25,539 shares against the offered 4,89,46,260 equity shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the BSE website. On the second day of bidding, the issue was subscribed 37%.
Uma Exports IPO will open on March 28 and close on March 30, at a price band of Rs 65-68 a share. The company has planned to raise around Rs 60 crore through the public issue.
Domestic markets enter a fresh week of trading on the back of three successive days of closing in the red. S&P BSE Sensex, on Friday, closed 233 points or 0.41% lower at 57,362 while the NSE Nifty 50 shed 69 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,153. Bank Nifty was holding just above 35,400. Analysts have turned positive on the overall breadth of the markets, however, caution is still the word on Dalal Street as indices keep moving on global cues. Ahead of Monday's opening bell, SGX Nifty was trading with losses hinting at a weak start to the day’s trade.
In overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%, the S&P 500 gained 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16%.
On the back of drop in oil prices, Asian stock markets fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.78% while the Topix index shed 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.45%.
This week, stock markets are expected to remain volatile on account of monthly derivatives expiry, ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and high crude oil prices. The market movement would also depend on the movement in rupee and investment pattern of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Market participants will also keep tabs on auto sales data starting 1st April 2022.
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open on a muted note on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 17,192, jus up 1 point on Singaporean Exchange.