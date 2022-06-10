Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock indices snapped their 4-day losing streak on Thursday as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 rose higher. S&P BSE Sensex rose 427 points or 0.78% at 55,320 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 121 points or 0.74% to settle at 16,478. However, entering the final day of trade, SGX Nifty was suggesting that Dalal Street might still be in the grip of bears. Nifty futures were ruling 229 points or 1.4 per cent down at 16,242.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were also weak with Wall Street equity indices having closed with losses overnight. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data.

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 per cent depreciation of the rupee. The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

