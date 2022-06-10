scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Live

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks, signals gap-down start for D-St; cos have buffers to withstand 10-15% Rupee fall

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was suggesting that Dalaal Street might still be in the grip of bears

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
Global cues were also weak with Wall Street equity indices having closed with losses overnight. Image: Reuters
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock indices snapped their 4-day losing streak on Thursday as BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 rose higher. S&P BSE Sensex rose 427 points or 0.78% at 55,320 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 121 points or 0.74% to settle at 16,478. However, entering the final day of trade, SGX Nifty was suggesting that Dalal Street might still be in the grip of bears. Nifty futures were ruling 229 points or 1.4 per cent down at 16,242.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Global cues were also weak with Wall Street equity indices having closed with losses overnight. Asian stock markets mirrored the fall as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data.

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 per cent depreciation of the rupee. The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

Also Read
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:16 (IST) 10 Jun 2022
HDFC, ICICI Bank hike lending rates after RBI policy, follows HDFC Bank, SBI; check interest rates here

HDFC (Housing Development Finance Corporation) and ICICI Bank have raised lending rates by up to 50 basis points (bps) days after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate. HDFC’s move follows other lenders such as HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Punjab National Bank who recently raised interest rates. Read full story

08:15 (IST) 10 Jun 2022
Will bulls extend gains on Sensex, Nifty? SGX Nifty hints otherwise, 5 things to know before opening bell

Bulls attempted to return to Dalal Street as domestic stock markets ended their 4-day losing streak on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex rose 427 points or 0.78% at 55,320 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 121 points or 0.74% to settle at 16,478. India VIX, the volatility gauge was seen moving further down but is still above 19 levels. Now, entering the final day of trade for the week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, falling more than 200 points, suggesting that Dalal Street might still be in the grip of bears. Read full story

08:14 (IST) 10 Jun 2022
SGX Nifty tanks 229 pts; signals huge gap-down start BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50

Nifty futures were ruling 229 points or 1.4 per cent down at 16,242.50 on Singaporean Exchange.

08:13 (IST) 10 Jun 2022
Most rated cos have buffers to withstand further 10-15% rupee depreciation: Moody’s

In a statement, Moody’s said the rupee has depreciated around 4.5 per cent since the start of the year. Higher energy prices and interest rates in developed economies have led to capital outflows and rising commodity prices, pressuring the rupee. Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 per cent depreciation of the rupee. Read full story

Most Read In Market