Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for indices; Route Mobile IPO opens today, IRCTC in focus

Nifty futures were trading 33.80 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 11,268.20 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to see a muted opening on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 33.80 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 11,268.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, tracking the weak opening of European equities, Indian share market ended with minor losses. Market participants are likely to react to India’s Ratings forecast that India’s real GDP will shrink by 11.8 per cent in FY 21. Besides, cloud communications service provider Route Mobile IPO to open for public subscription today. In the early trade, Asian stock markets were seen trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.56 per cent while the Topix index fell 1.51%. South Korea’s Kospi also slipped 0.71%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower fr third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.25 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.11 per cent

The government plans to sell about 15-20 per cent stake in IRCTC via offer for sale (OFS) and would like to complete the transaction in the minimum number of tranches. Last month, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited bids from merchant bankers by September 10 for managing the sale in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC). The government currently holds 87.40 per cent stake in IRCTC. To meet Sebi”s public holding norm, it has to lower its stake in the company to 75 per cent.

Read More