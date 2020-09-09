Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for indices; Route Mobile IPO opens today, IRCTC in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to see a muted opening on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 33.80 points or 0.30 per cent lower at 11,268.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, tracking the weak opening of European equities, Indian share market ended with minor losses. Market participants are likely to react to India’s Ratings forecast that India’s real GDP will shrink by 11.8 per cent in FY 21. Besides, cloud communications service provider Route Mobile IPO to open for public subscription today. In the early trade, Asian stock markets were seen trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.56 per cent while the Topix index fell 1.51%. South Korea’s Kospi also slipped 0.71%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower fr third straight session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.25 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.78 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.11 per cent
The government plans to sell about 15-20 per cent stake in IRCTC via offer for sale (OFS) and would like to complete the transaction in the minimum number of tranches. Last month, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited bids from merchant bankers by September 10 for managing the sale in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC). The government currently holds 87.40 per cent stake in IRCTC. To meet Sebi”s public holding norm, it has to lower its stake in the company to 75 per cent.
Happiest Minds Technologies IPO was subscribed 8.4 times at the end of day 2 of the issue opening up for the subscription. Retail investors subscribed to the quota close to 39 times.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) sold domestic stocks worth Rs 1,056 crore on Tuesday while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought equities worth Rs 620 crore. This was the third day straight when FII sold stocks in domestic markets.
Sensex and Nifty could be looking at a negative start on Wednesday with the SGX Nifty trading 50 points lower during the early hours of trade. Both the benchmark indices slipped into the red on Tuesday on the back of the brewing tension between India and China in Eastern Ladakh. Broader markets fell more than the benchmarks, which analysts say, hints at profit booking. Further, stock markets are expected to closely watch the India-China border dispute and the developments around a coronavirus vaccine. Volatility has now risen to sit close to 23 levels.
Nifty set to open with gap down on the back of a mixed bag global cues. Asian shares fell on Wednesday and oil prices hit lows not seen since June after a rout of technology shares sank Wall Street for a third consecutive day and a major drugmaker delayed testing of a coronavirus vaccine. Technically, Dow Jones has indicated short term correction. For the day, The strategy should be selling on the rise. One can also trade with buying indices PUT of monthly expiry: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
Route Mobile, cloud communications service provider, on Friday fixed price band of Rs 345-350 a share for its initial share-sale offer that will open for public subscription on September 9. The public offer comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 360 crore by promoters — Y Sandipkumar Gupta and Rajdipkumar Gupta, Route Mobile said in a statement.
