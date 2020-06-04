Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL, HDFC Life shares in focus today

Sensex and Nifty are likely to make a muted start on Thursday as indicated by the trends on SGX Nifty

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to make a muted start on Thursday as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty, after six successive sessions of gain- the longest winning streak in nearly 7 months. On Wednesday, S&P BSE Sensex ended the day 284 points or 0.84% higher, while the 50-stock Nifty ended the day at 10,061, up 82.40 points or 0.83%. Asian stock market rose in the early trade, as expectations of stimulus from government supported investor confidence in economic recovery from the coronavirus. Australian ASX 200 rose 1.09 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices rallied broadly on the signs of economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 527.24 points, or 2.05%, to 26,269.89, the S&P 500 gained 42.05 points, or 1.36%, to 3,122.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.54 points, or 0.78%, to 9,682.91.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), promoter of HDFC Life, on Wednesday sold 2.6 crore shares of the insurance company worth a little over Rs 1,274 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, a total of 2,60,00,000 shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd were sold by its promoter HDFC, the data showed. The shares were offloaded on an average price of Rs 490.22 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,274.57 crore, the data added.

