Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Reliance Retail acquires controlling stake in Just Dial

Updated: September 3, 2021 8:26:33 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to start on a negative note, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveIn early trade, Nifty futures were trading 11 points down to 17,248.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Image: Reuters

In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 11 points down to 17,248.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained half a per cent. South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes. The Dow Jones Industrial also gained modestly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. The firm's subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. The firm’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

Read More

    08:26 (IST)03 Sep 2021
    F&O expiry outlook 9 September: Nifty maximum OI at 17000; keep booking profit in rally, avoid aggressive long

    Nifty has been enjoying a strong Bull run since the last 16 – 17 months and in the last few weeks also, it gave some mesmerizing moves. Although the recent momentum has been extremely strong, we can see some extreme levels in the benchmark index now. If we take a broader view, we can see the Nifty reaching the 200% ‘Fibonacci Retracement’ of last year’s massive decline from Jan’20 high to March’20 low. Also timewise, Nifty has entered 7th zone as per ‘Fibonacci Time Series’ on the monthly time frame chart.

    Read full story

    08:22 (IST)03 Sep 2021
    Petrol and diesel price today September 3: Fuel rates steady; Check price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata here

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the second day straight on Friday by oil marketing companies. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.34 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.77 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

    Read full story

    08:06 (IST)03 Sep 2021
    S&P500, Nasdaq eke out record close

    In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes. The Dow Jones Industrial also gained modestly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.

    08:05 (IST)03 Sep 2021
    Asian stock markets trade higher

    Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent.

    08:05 (IST)03 Sep 2021
    SGX Nifty weak

    In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 11 points down to 17,248.50 on Singaporean Exchange.

    08:04 (IST)03 Sep 2021
    Reliance Retail acquires sole control of Just Dial

    Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. Further to that announcement, “RRVL has now taken sole control of Just Dial Ltd in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations with effect from September 1, 2021.”

    Read full story

