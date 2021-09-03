Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Reliance Retail acquires controlling stake in Just Dial

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to start on a negative note, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 11 points down to 17,248.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes. The Dow Jones Industrial also gained modestly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. The firm’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.
Highlights
Nifty has been enjoying a strong Bull run since the last 16 – 17 months and in the last few weeks also, it gave some mesmerizing moves. Although the recent momentum has been extremely strong, we can see some extreme levels in the benchmark index now. If we take a broader view, we can see the Nifty reaching the 200% ‘Fibonacci Retracement’ of last year’s massive decline from Jan’20 high to March’20 low. Also timewise, Nifty has entered 7th zone as per ‘Fibonacci Time Series’ on the monthly time frame chart.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged for the second day straight on Friday by oil marketing companies. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.34 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.77 per litre. The previous cut in Petrol and diesel prices came on September 1. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
