Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open in red; Reliance Retail acquires controlling stake in Just Dial

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to start on a negative note, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In early trade, Nifty futures were trading 11 points down to 17,248.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.32 per cent while the Topix index gained half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record finishes. The Dow Jones Industrial also gained modestly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Retail on Thursday said it has acquired sole control of 25-year-old search and discovery firm Just Dial. The firm’s subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd had in July announced a deal to buy a controlling stake in Just Dial for Rs 3,497 crore.

