Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for indices; RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das press meet at 10 AM

The Nifty futures were trading at 9,040 on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open with downticks on Friday following the fresh wave of US-China trade tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty suggests a gap-down opening for the indices with 43 points or 0.47 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,040 on the Singaporean Exchange. Investors will track the press conference by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Asian stock markets fell in early deals on Friday. Hong Kong fell 3 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX were down 0.2 per cent each. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock market indices settled lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.41% to end at 24,474.12 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78% to 2,948.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97%, to 9,284.88.

Reliance Industries announced that private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32 per cent stake. Following the investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity and General Atlantic, this will be the fifth investment in Reliance Industries. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore

Read More