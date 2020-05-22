Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for indices; RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das press meet at 10 AM

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open with downticks on Friday following the fresh wave of US-China trade tensions. Trends on SGX Nifty suggests a gap-down opening for the indices with 43 points or 0.47 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,040 on the Singaporean Exchange. Investors will track the press conference by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. Asian stock markets fell in early deals on Friday. Hong Kong fell 3 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX were down 0.2 per cent each. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock market indices settled lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.41% to end at 24,474.12 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78% to 2,948.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.97%, to 9,284.88.
Reliance Industries announced that private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32 per cent stake. Following the investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity and General Atlantic, this will be the fifth investment in Reliance Industries. This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹ 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹ 5.16 lakh crore
Needless to say, people are aware of the rising COVID-19 cases in India and if it continues to show the same trend, it would be difficult for the government to further ease the lockdown conditions which might again derail the possibility of sustained recovery. Amid all, we believe volatility will continue in the markets and the underperformance from the banking and financial space would remain the major overhang. In the present scenario, participants should limit their naked leveraged positions and focus more on stock selection: Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
Following the investments from Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity and General Atlantic, this will be the fifth investment in Reliance Industries.
Nifty set to open flattish to negative on the back of mixed bag global market. The US closed in red but futures are trading flattish. On the other hand, Asian markets are also trading with a cut more than a half percent. Geopolitical tensions between the US and China set to get worse with every passing day as the US election coming closer. This may increase volatility for the day. Any announcements on a long weekend may see a sharp move on either side: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.