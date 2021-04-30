  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: Sensex down over 300 pts, Nifty below 14,850 on weak Asian cues; RIL stock falls ahead of Q4

Updated: April 30, 2021 9:34:23 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower on Friday, on the back of weak Asian cues. BSE Sensex was hovering around 49,450, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling below 14,850. Bajaj-Auto, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Sun Pharma were trading higher in the range of 2-0.6 per cent. ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among top Sensex draggers. Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red. Nifty Bank index fell 2.10 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was also down over 2 per cent

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on April 30, 2021. So far in April RIL stock is down 3 per cent while it’s flat on year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, stock has rallied 42 per cent in past one year.

    09:29 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Nifty Bank index falls over 2%

    Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red. Nifty Bank index fell 2.10 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was also down over 2 per cent

    09:26 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    HDFC Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank top Sensex draggers

    ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among top Sensex draggers

    09:25 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Powergrid InvIT’s IPO supported Rupee on Thursday

    The April expiry was favorable for equity but not favorable for Rupee as it depreciated by 1.90%. The partly reasons for recovery in the domestic equity was due to DII’s dominance over FII’s selling and hence equity and FX markets were seen diverging. Yesterday, Powergrid InvIT’s IPO inflow was supporting the equity and hence rupee too, to trade at 74.00 mark. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR FOrex Advisors

    09:24 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Rupee may trade in 73.90-74.30 range

    Today, the Indian Rupee is expected to trade in the range of 73.90-74.30 with a mixed bias. The strong US growth data helped US treasuries to jump as much as 1.68% and some relief to the US dollar index. The resumption of the bullish trend in yield could support the US dollar index and hence, it could cap bullish momentum in the Emerging market currencies. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR FOrex Advisors

    09:22 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Bajaj Auto shares jump over 2%

    Bajaj-Auto, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Infosys, Sun Pharma were trading higher in the range of 2-0.6 per cent

    09:21 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    RIL shares trade flat ahead of Q4 results

    RIL shares were trading flat with a negative bias at Rs 2,021.85 apiece on BSE, ahead of its January-March quarter results later in the day

    09:19 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Sensex falls 500 pts, Nifty gives up 14,800

    Sensex fell 516 points or 1.04 per cent to 49,249, while the broader Nifty 50 index gave up 14,800 and was ruling at 14,789, down 105 points or 0.70 per cent

    09:12 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    GST exemption sought on Covid drugs, equipment

    A plea has been filed by NGO Public Policy Advocates before the Supreme Court seeking an exemption for Covid-19 drugs remdesivir, tocilizumab, favipiravir and other drugs with a similar generic composition and related medical equipment from Goods and Service Tax (GST).

    09:07 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Sensex falls 300 points, Nifty gives up 14,800

    Sensex fell 300 points to 49,400, while the broader Nifty 50 index gave up 14,800 and was ruling below 14,750 in the pre-open

    09:00 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Sensex, Nifty may open weak following Asian markets

    Indian markets might give a gap down opening today taking cues from the weak Asian markets & an absence of respite in daily covid cases domestically. 14650 is an immediate intraday support. The result season has so far been good across different sectors which is likely to prevent a sharp correction. Reliance industries' results will be keenly watched today. Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities

    08:57 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Petrol and diesel price today 30 April 2021: Rates unchanged for 15th day; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel have now remained unchanged for fifteen consecutive days. Fuel prices were last cut on April 15. Today, the Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 90.40 per litre, while Diesel prices were at Rs 80.73 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.83 per litre for Petrol. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

    08:49 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    FIIs remain net buyers in Indian share market

    On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 809 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 942 crore in the Indian equity market

    08:47 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, HUL, Future Retail, Vedanta, Equitas SFB stocks in focus

    Nifty fututres were trading one per cent or 147.5 points down at 14,783.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a negative opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. Investors will continue to watch rising COVID-19 cases, on-going vaccination drive, fresh restrictions and lockdown in some states, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Analysts say Nifty has been forming higher highs – higher lows from the last five trading sessions but formed a Bearish candle on daily scale

    08:29 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Plants gaining from M-SIPS not eligible for solar PLI scheme

    Any manufacturing unit that has availed the benefit under the modified special incentive package scheme (M-SIPS) programme of electronics ministry will not be eligible for the Rs 4,500-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for solar module manufacturing, as per the Union ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).

    08:28 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Sensex, Nifty may open in red; 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

    Domestic equity markets enter the final trading session of the week on the back of four consecutive days of gains. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 49,765 while the 50-stock NSE Nifty is at 14,894. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was sitting deep in the negative territory, hinting at a weak start to the day’s trading session. Global cues were mixed on Friday morning. Investors continue to focus on Q4 earnings on Dalal Street. Volatility has remained firmly above 23 levels for the last few sessions.

    08:23 (IST)30 Apr 2021
    Reliance Industries stock price may rise to these levels; foreign investors maintain bullish stance

    Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has seen increased interest from foreign portfolio investors in the last one year. Foreign Portfolio Investor’s (FPI) shareholding in RIL has jumped 1.59% in the January-March quarter, from a year-ago period. Meanwhile, mutual funds have trimmed their stake in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate by 1%, during the same period.

