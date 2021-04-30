Market LIVE: Sensex down over 300 pts, Nifty below 14,850 on weak Asian cues; RIL stock falls ahead of Q4

Nifty Bank index fell 2.10 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was also down over 2 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower on Friday, on the back of weak Asian cues. BSE Sensex was hovering around 49,450, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling below 14,850. Bajaj-Auto, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, Infosys, Sun Pharma were trading higher in the range of 2-0.6 per cent. ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank were among top Sensex draggers. Barring Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices, all the sectoral indices were trading in the red. Nifty Bank index fell 2.10 per cent while Nifty Financial Services was also down over 2 per cent

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on April 30, 2021. So far in April RIL stock is down 3 per cent while it’s flat on year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, stock has rallied 42 per cent in past one year.

