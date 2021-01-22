Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at flat start, RIL Q3 in focus; last day to subscribe Indigo Paints IPO

Asian peers were also seen trading mixed with the Shanghai composite down 0.18 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.34 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the red on Friday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 16.50 points or 0.11 per cent lower at 14627 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex crossed the 50,000-mark in intra-day trades, for the first time ever, but ended flat at 49,624.76. While Nifty 50 index settled below the crucial 14,600, after hitting an all-time high of 14753.55 in intraday deals. Today, corporate earnings by index heavyweight such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will be in focus along with other 40 BSE listed companies, which are scheduled to announce their October-December earnings. Besides, today is the last day to subscribe Indigo Paints IPO. Asian peers were also seen trading mixed with the Shanghai composite down 0.18 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.34 per cent while the Topix index shed 0.18 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained nearly half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs, while Dow Jones fell into negative territory.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd is scheduled to announce its October-December quarter earnings later in the day today. Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect sequential core EBITDA growth of 13%/17% in 3Q/4QFY21 and 59% YoY growth in FY22 based on cyclical growth in the energy and chemicals business driven by economists’ above consensus global GDP view.

