Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL AGM, Yes Bank FPO in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty50 are set to open on a strong footing on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 87.80 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 10,695.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the 30-share index, Sensex, fell 660.63 points or 1.8% to close at 36,033.6. The benchmark Nifty tanked by 195.81 points or 1.8% to close at 10,607.35. Major Asian peers were trading higher on Wednesday morning. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.33% in morning trade while the Topix index added 1.32%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 0.97%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices surged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.13%, the S&P 500 gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.94%.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd will hold its 43rd annual general meeting of shareholders today, through video conferencing or other audio-visual means (OAVM), in the wake of fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. RIL has said that its first virtual AGM will be a bigger affair than its past shareholder meetings. Besides, Yes Bank has fixed the price band at Rs 12-13 per equity share for its follow-on public offer (FPO) which will be open for subscription from July 15-17.

