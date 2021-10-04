Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with losses; RBI MPC to meet this week, may guide market momentum

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the first trading session of the week on the back of four consecutive days of decline, taking the benchmark indices 2% lower. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 58,765 while the NSE Nifty 50 is trading at 17,532. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was down with losses, hinting at a week start to the day’s trade for domestic equities. Global cues were weak during the early hours of trade after Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed the previous session with losses and Asian markets mirrored the fall. Hang Seng and KOSDAQ were down more than 2% each on Monday morning.
Domestic stock markets are likely to keep eyes on global cues and the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for this week’s momentum. The MPC will meet later this week starting October 6 and will end its deliberations on October 8. “The Central Bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance to maintain adequate liquidity in the system and to support economic activity,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Although US Federal Reserve has started the taper talk, RBI is not expected to move on expected lines soon. “Given that economic activity has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, the RBI is unlikely to remove the economy’s training wheels. Any deviation from this stance, however, may result in whipsaw movements,” said analysts at Samco Research.
Highlights
Nifty 50 was trading in a rising channel formation since July 28 and registered its lifetime high of 17947.65 on September 24 giving a return of 15% in just three months. The Benchmark index on September 30 has broken the lower band of the rising channel pattern and has witnessed a breakdown of a rising channel pattern on the daily time frame.
Read full story
Nifty futures were in trading nearly half a per cent or 76.50 points down at 17,541.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a negative opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. This week, markets will eye third-quarter earnings by IT companies, RBI’s monetary policy, India’s service PMI on the domestic front. While market participants will also track the movement of the dollar index, US bond yields, rupee trajectory, brent crude and FPI investments. Technical analysts say that even as the market will remain volatile in the near future, the 17650-17750 level would be the key resistance level for traders while 17400-17300 could act as sacrosanct support for positional traders.
Read full story
Nifty 50 index posted a big bearish candle after eight weeks of a sharp rise. Although Nifty is now trading around short-term averages, it is still outperforming its global peers and trading overbought in the short term. So a further slight correction up to 17250 - 17200 cannot be ruled out. Traders are suggested to maintain a buy on dips approach as positional outlook still remains bullish as long as Nifty does not break below 17000.
~ Samco Securities
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers for the second month in a row in the Indian market with an investment of Rs 26,517 crore in September. As per depositories’ data, FPIs pumped in Rs 13,154 crore into equities and Rs 13,363 crore in the debt segment during September 1-30. The total net investment stood at Rs 26,517 crore. This comes after an investment of Rs 16,459 crore by FPIs in August.
Read full story
SGX Nifty was down 70 points on Monday morning, hitting at a negative start to the day's trade. Sensex and Nifty fell 2% last week.