Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with losses; RBI MPC to meet this week, may guide market momentum

Sensex, Nifty fell 2% last week. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter the first trading session of the week on the back of four consecutive days of decline, taking the benchmark indices 2% lower. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 58,765 while the NSE Nifty 50 is trading at 17,532. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was down with losses, hinting at a week start to the day’s trade for domestic equities. Global cues were weak during the early hours of trade after Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ closed the previous session with losses and Asian markets mirrored the fall. Hang Seng and KOSDAQ were down more than 2% each on Monday morning.

Domestic stock markets are likely to keep eyes on global cues and the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for this week’s momentum. The MPC will meet later this week starting October 6 and will end its deliberations on October 8. “The Central Bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance to maintain adequate liquidity in the system and to support economic activity,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. Although US Federal Reserve has started the taper talk, RBI is not expected to move on expected lines soon. “Given that economic activity has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, the RBI is unlikely to remove the economy’s training wheels. Any deviation from this stance, however, may result in whipsaw movements,” said analysts at Samco Research.

