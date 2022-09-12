Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent up on Monday on the back of positive global cues. BSE Sensex was up 272 points or 0.5 per cent to trade above 60,000, while Nifty 50 index soared above 17900. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, M&M, Wipro, TCS, Titan Company, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy’s, Reliance, were among top index gainers. HDFC (Housing Development Finance Corporation) was the only S&P BSE Sensex loser. Nifty Bank index was up 0.3 per cent, to trade above 40,540.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: The price of petrol and diesel has been kept steady on 12 September 2022 (Monday), keeping costs steady for more than three months now. Petrol and diesel in Delhi is priced at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. The last country-wide change in price came on 21 May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Read full story
The chart pattern suggests that if NSE Nifty 50 crosses and sustains above 18000 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 18100-18400 levels. However, if the index breaks below 17600 level it would witness selling which would take the index towards 17500-17300. For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 18400-17400 with a positive bias. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI is above its respective reference lines indicating positive bias. Read full story
Bank Nifty has begun to show much more upward mobility than Nifty. Its present up move, which is the third such attempt since markets came off the 2021 peaks, has returned 26% in the span of 84 days, putting the last two attempts to shade. Further, the present move is replete with bullish continuation patterns, adding credence to the expectation that this run could get extended much beyond the record peak. Nifty Midcap100 index has broken out of the flag pattern on weekly time frame alongside a psar breakout in the monthly charts painting a positive outlook for the index in the medium term. Read full story
The most important bullish factor that has caused and is sustaining India's market outperformance is the strong growth recovery underway in India now. RBI's report which puts bank credit growth now running at 15.5% is an endorsement of this fact. Bank Nifty which has outperformed Nifty by 11% is a reflection of this strong undercurrent in the banking segment. Even though valuations are high it appears that this rally has more steam to go up. While financials will continue to be resilient some sector rotation can be expected at this juncture. The beaten down IT segment may participate in a pull back rally. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Last Friday’s rejection trades on approach to 17900 revives collapse fears, having fallen about 4.5%, the last time Nifty rose above 17900, on 19 August. But the main difference this time is that last Friday’s dip was accompanied by decline in VIX, as opposed to a rise in VIX on 19th August. This encourages us to look for 18160-18600 in the near term. Alternatively, inability to float above 17750, will negate our bullish bias, and revisit chances of 17000-16650, should 17450 give away as well. Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Foreign investors have pumped in close to Rs 5,600 crore into the domestic equity markets in this month so far on expected growth in consumer spending in festive season and better macro fundamentals compared to other emerging markets. This comes following a net investment of staggering Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July, data with depositories showed. Read full story
The report showed RIL’s FY22 belonged to the O2C (order to cash) segment performance that outpaced other segments, even as RJio retained its market share. Retail business saw a steady recovery. The high crude prices led to 56% y-o-y Ebitda growth in O2C business while Retail grew 28% y-o-y; RJio growth, however, decelerated to 22% y-o-y. Post-equity raise during the last couple of years, FY22 saw a strong capex with heavy investments, especially in RJio, which included a large-scale spectrum investment. Read full story
Market pundits are calling for caution amid a surge in Indian equities since mid-June and the benchmark 50-share Nifty nearing a decisive resistance level of 18,000. The index has corrected on four occasions after breaching the mark in the past year, with three corrections in excess of 10%. A gap of more than 2 percentage points between the yield of 10-year government securities and that of Nifty50 earnings has also coincided with the peaking of Nifty, according to foreign brokerage Jefferies. The current gap stands at 2.01 ppt. Read full story
The inflation prints for August 2022 that are due to be released early next week assume significance as they would be the final official inflation-related data points available before the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) meeting in end-September 2022. We expect the CPI and the WPI inflation to display a contrasting trend. ICRA expects the CPI inflation to have witnessed a mild base-effect led uptick in August 2022, halting the downtrend seen in the last three months. The WPI inflation, on the other hand, is expected to have continued to ease for the third consecutive month, while remaining firmly in double digits. Read full story