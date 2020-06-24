Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL m-cap overtakes Tata Group

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Updated: June 24, 2020 8:22:01 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-down opening on Wednesday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 27.25 points or 26 per cent lower at 10, 452.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keenly watch coronavirus situation, corporate earning for stock-specific action and foreign fund inflows. In the previous session, Sensex rallied 519 points to close at 35,430 while the Nifty50 ended the day 160 points higher at 10,471. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Wednesday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.27% while the Topix index shed 0.22%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.18%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices settled higher on the back of improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, the S&P 500 gained 0.43% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74%.

The market capitalisation of Reliance Industries (RIL), at Rs 11.26 lakh crore, has crossed that of the Tata Group and that of the HDFC Group’s four listed companies. Shares of RIL have nearly doubled since March 24, while the prices of HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have risen by 35.1% and 22.4%, respectively.

    08:22 (IST)24 Jun 2020
    Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries market cap surges, overtakes all Tata and HDFC group companies

    08:21 (IST)24 Jun 2020
    US stock market ends higher in overnight trade

    08:21 (IST)24 Jun 2020
    Asian stock markets trade higher on Wednesday

    08:20 (IST)24 Jun 2020
    SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty

