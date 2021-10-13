  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may scale fresh record highs; IMF says Indian economy to grow at 9.5% this year

October 13, 2021

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the green on Wednesday.

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the green on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Headline indices may scale fresh lifetime highs after posting record closing in the previous session. On Tuesday, Sensex gained 149 points 0.25 per cent to end at 60,284, while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled just shy of 18,000, at 17,992. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.18% while the Topix index dipped 0.28%. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.72 points, or 0.34%, to 34,378.34, the S&P 500 lost 10.54 points, or 0.24%, to 4,350.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.28 points, or 0.14%, to 14,465.93.

India’s economy, which contracted by 7.3 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in 2022, according to the latest projections released by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. India’s growth projection released by the latest World Economic Outlook remains unchanged from its previous WEO (World Economic Outlook) update of July this summer but is a three-percentage point in 2021 and 1.6 percentage point drop from its April projections.

    Stocks to buy: Nifty eyes 18125 target, Sensex may hit 60700; Axis Bank, Escorts, Havells strong on charts

    The benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex continued positive momentum on Tuesday. After a muted opening, the Nifty/Sensex slipped over 50/150 points, but one more time they took support near 17850/59850 and reversed sharply. Among sectors, PSU bank stocks outperformed, and the Nifty PSU Bank index rallied over 3 per cent. While profit booking was seen in IT stocks. Technically, on daily and intraday charts, the index has formed promising higher bottom formation.

    Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, ONGC, Oil India, Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Coal India stocks in focus

    A total of 15 BSE-listed companies such as Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, Advik Laboratories, Aditya Birla Money, Morarka Finance, National Standard, Perfect-Octave Media Projects, Plastiblends India, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, SDC Techmedia, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Stratmont Industries, and Unistar Multimedia were scheduled to release quarterly earnings on 13 October 2021.

    Nifty eyes 18140 target

    Nifty has support in 17800-17850 range .Nifty is in a bullish trend and traders can consider buy on dips with strict stoploss for 18100 and 18140 as targets. Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities

    Reliance New Energy Solar to invest in NexWafe as strategic lead investor

    NexWafe GmbH (NexWafe) announced the induction of Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance) as a strategic lead investor in its EUR 39 million ($45 million) Series C financing round with an investment of EUR 25 million ($29 million) in phase one. The investment by Reliance will accelerate product and technology development for NexWafe, including completion of the commercial development of NexWafe’s solar photovoltaic products on prototype lines in Freiburg.

    Reliance New Energy Solar partners with Denmark's Stiesdal to make hydrogen electrolysers

    Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), and Denmark-based Stiesdal A/S (Stiesdal) signed a cooperation agreement for technology development, and manufacturing of Stiesdal’s HydroGen Electrolyzers in India. The agreement was signed during a state visit of Denmark to India and announced in the presence of the Hon’ble Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and the Hon’ble Ms. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark.

    Indian economy to grow at 9.5 per cent this year and 8.5 in 2022: IMF

    US stocks fall overnight

    In the overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.72 points, or 0.34%, to 34,378.34, the S&P 500 lost 10.54 points, or 0.24%, to 4,350.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.28 points, or 0.14%, to 14,465.93.

    Asian stock market mixed

    Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.18% while the Topix index dipped 0.28%

