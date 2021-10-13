Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may scale fresh record highs; IMF says Indian economy to grow at 9.5% this year

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the green on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Headline indices may scale fresh lifetime highs after posting record closing in the previous session. On Tuesday, Sensex gained 149 points 0.25 per cent to end at 60,284, while the NSE Nifty 50 index settled just shy of 18,000, at 17,992. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.18% while the Topix index dipped 0.28%. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.72 points, or 0.34%, to 34,378.34, the S&P 500 lost 10.54 points, or 0.24%, to 4,350.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.28 points, or 0.14%, to 14,465.93.

India’s economy, which contracted by 7.3 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to grow by 9.5 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in 2022, according to the latest projections released by the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday. India’s growth projection released by the latest World Economic Outlook remains unchanged from its previous WEO (World Economic Outlook) update of July this summer but is a three-percentage point in 2021 and 1.6 percentage point drop from its April projections.

Read More