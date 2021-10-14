Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to hit fresh highs; Infosys, Wipro profit rises in Q2FY22

Asian stock markets surged in early trade following the release of China's inflation data for September

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to scale fresh highs on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling 83.50 points or 0.46 per cent up at 18263.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices posted record closing highs, on the back of buying in auto and metal stocks. Asian stock markets surged in early trade following the release of China’s inflation data for September. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei advanced one per cent while the Topix index edged 0.3 higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.25 per cent. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.53 points to 34,377.81, the S&P 500 gained 13.15 points, or 0.30%, to 4,363.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.71 points, or 0.73%, to 14,571.64.

The country’s second-largest software services exporter, Infosys on Wednesday beat Street estimates on all the fronts in its July-September earnings. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance to 16.5-17.5% from 14-16% projected earlier on the back of continued strong business pace. IT company Wipro posted a 17 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,930.6 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,484.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Read More