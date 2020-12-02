  • MORE MARKET STATS
Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Burger King India IPO opens for subscription

Updated: December 2, 2020 8:23:03 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in negative territory on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 31.50 points down at 13,119.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keenly watch the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which begins today. Besides, developments on COVID-19 vaccine, auto sales number for November, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will keep the investors busy today. Asian peers were seen mostly lower in the early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.12 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped nearly half a per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.29 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices closed at record highs on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 1.13 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.28 per cent.

Burger King India’s IPO opens for the subscription. The fast-food major is just a little over half-a-decade old, and is one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant (QSR) chains in the country. Burger King and its promoters are looking to raise Rs 810 crore in the IPO through a combination of a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS). Burger King began operating in India in the financial year 2015, and has since seen rapid expansion to now owning 261 restaurants across the country.

    08:23 (IST)02 Dec 2020
    Nifty shifted into a decent upmove on Tuesday

    After showing consolidation type movement on Friday, Nifty shifted into a decent upmove on Tuesday and closed the day with handsome gains of around 140 points. After opening on a positive note, Nifty slipped into minor decline soon after the opening. it later shifted into a sustainable upmove from the intraday lows and finally closed near the highs. Minor intraday corrections have created minor buy on dips opportunity for the day: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

    08:07 (IST)02 Dec 2020
    IPO to fund growth and repay some debt: Burger King

    Even as the current fiscal has been challenging for consumer companies, quick service chain Burger King India is raising capital via its initial public offer on Wednesday to fund growth and repay some of its debt.

    08:03 (IST)02 Dec 2020
    FII and DII data

    On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 3,242 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,043.21 crore in the Indian equity market on a net basis, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

    08:02 (IST)02 Dec 2020
    S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite close at record high

    08:02 (IST)02 Dec 2020
    Asian stock markets trade lower in early trade on Wednesday

    Asian peers were seen mostly lower in the early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.12 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped nearly half a per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.29 per cent.

