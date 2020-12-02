Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Burger King India IPO opens for subscription

Asian peers were seen mostly lower in the early trade on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.12 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite slipped nearly half a per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in negative territory on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 31.50 points down at 13,119.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keenly watch the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which begins today. Besides, developments on COVID-19 vaccine, auto sales number for November, rising coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will keep the investors busy today. Asian peers were seen mostly lower in the early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.12 per cent, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped nearly half a per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.29 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices closed at record highs on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.63 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 1.13 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.28 per cent.

Burger King India’s IPO opens for the subscription. The fast-food major is just a little over half-a-decade old, and is one of the fastest-growing quick service restaurant (QSR) chains in the country. Burger King and its promoters are looking to raise Rs 810 crore in the IPO through a combination of a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS). Burger King began operating in India in the financial year 2015, and has since seen rapid expansion to now owning 261 restaurants across the country.

