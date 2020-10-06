Market LIVE: SGX Nifty stares at gap-up start for indices; V-shaped economic recovery will be possible in FY22

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Investors will track stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 look to extend gains in Tuesday’s session, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.40 per cent at 11,568.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equities rallied after the index heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services announced it was considering a buyback of shares. Investors will track stock-specific action, trends in covid-19 cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in early trade on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.42 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks rose sharply as investors hoped for more fiscal stimulus and hints that President Donald Trump could return to the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.80 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 per cent.
Equity markets are being fuelled by investors’ confidence in the Indian economy over a longer term and it is this buying amid easy liquidity which is leading to a perceived disconnect between the stock market and the real economy, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s (ABSLAMC) chief executive A Balasubramanian said on Monday.
Highlights
Indian markets could open higher in line with other Asian markets today and follow sharply positive US markets on Monday. U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday on optimism about President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 treatments and hopes for additional fiscal stimulus, both potentially poised to blunt the pandemic’s toll. A key driver for U.S. stocks on Monday was hope that experimental drugs used to treat Trump for COVID-19 might become more widely available to the public during the pandemic than expected: HDFC Securities
Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.40 per cent at 11,568.50 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. Market participants will keenly watch the Market Services PMI data for September set to be released later in the day. Besides, stock-specific action, trends in covid-19 cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues will set the market direction today.
Nifty set to open in green as SGX Nifty trading with the gains of nearly 40 points. Asian stocks and the US futures are trading in green too. Dow Jones climbed back to 28000 and approaching 28400. The fears of increasing COVID-19 cases and reduction in growth are conquered by the global markets. The concentration is bouncing in the economy worldwide. For the day, The strategy should be selling out of the money option strictly for intraday: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
The Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT) continues to deliver a resilient performance with office rental collections of 98.5% in Q2FY21 (99.9% collected in Q1FY21) despite of Covid-19 headwinds. Further, the REIT portfolio has achieved contracted rental increases of 11% on 1.9msf of leasable area in Q2FY21 and 12% rental increases on 3.7msf of area in H1FY21: ICICI Securities
The government on Monday appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide as members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI, sources said. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by the prime minister, approved the names, the sources said. As per the RBI Act, the three new members would have four-year terms. (PTI)
With Sensex and Nifty having risen for the third consecutive session, stock markets are extending the positive momentum. On Monday S&P BSE Sensex ended 276 points or 0.71% higher while the 50-stock Nifty closed just above 11,500 mark. Analysts believe that this trend might continue in the coming sessions. “Nifty is currently closed just above the resistance of the down sloping trend line at 11500, taken from the swing high of 11794 and connected lower high. and we observe intraday strength in the market around the hurdle. Hence, one may expect further attempts of upside breakout of 11550-11600 levels in the coming sessions,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
