Market LIVE: SGX Nifty stares at gap-up start for indices; V-shaped economic recovery will be possible in FY22

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 look to extend gains in Tuesday’s session, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading 44.50 points or 0.40 per cent at 11,568.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, equities rallied after the index heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services announced it was considering a buyback of shares. Investors will track stock-specific action, trends in covid-19 cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in early trade on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.42 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks rose sharply as investors hoped for more fiscal stimulus and hints that President Donald Trump could return to the White House. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.68 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.80 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.32 per cent.

Equity markets are being fuelled by investors’ confidence in the Indian economy over a longer term and it is this buying amid easy liquidity which is leading to a perceived disconnect between the stock market and the real economy, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC’s (ABSLAMC) chief executive A Balasubramanian said on Monday.

