08:17 (IST) 9 Jun 2022

Wipro, Tata Elxsi, Yes Bank, PNB, Lupin, Tata Power, Rail Vikas Nigam stocks in focus on F&O expiry

Wipro: The IT services company and ServiceNow will help Petrobras, the largest publicly traded company in Brazil, to advance its digital journey.

Yes Bank: The bank’s Board has recommended formation of an alternate Board. Read full story