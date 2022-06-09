Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading nearly half a per cent on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. BSE Sensex was hovering around 54700, while NSE Nifty 50 was ruling below 16300. Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Titan Company, Wipro were among top BSE Sensex draggers. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), NTPC were the only index gainers, that capped the losses. Nifty Bank index fell 0.6 per cent to trade at 34,735 on weekly futures and options contracts expiry day.
The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged as OMCs kept prices steady for the eighteenth day straight on Thursday. Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel earlier on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 while diesel is retailing at Rs 97.28 per litre.
S&P BSE Sensex fell 200 points while NSE Nifty 50 was ruling at 16,150 levels in pre-opening session on weekly F&O expiry day
The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate on Thursday amid strong dollar. Further, weak domestic markets, rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows may also weigh in on the local unit. Going forward, rupee spot may weaken towards new all-time lows amid weak fundamentals. On Wednesday, rupee settled at 77.74, marginally weaker than its previous close of 77.71, to hit a fresh all-time closing low against the US dollar. The domestic currency traded in a narrow range amid sustained foreign capital outflows and elevated global crude oil prices.
Nifty 50 index opened positive on Wednesday but witnessed pressure at higher zones and slipped down to 16300 zones which was followed by a recovery of more than 200 points. However, it gave up all its intraday gains and drifted lower in the second half of the session to close with losses of around 60 points. It formed a Bearish candle on the daily scale and has been making lower lows from the last three sessions.
In contrast to the surprise inter-meeting rate action last month, today’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome was broadly in line with market expectations. The MPC hiked the policy rates by 50 basis points (bps) and remains committed to withdrawal of policy accommodation. While the RBI refrained from hiking the CRR this time, it will continue to normalize excess system liquidity in a calibrated manner. Given the build-up in price pressures, the RBI revised FY23 average inflation higher by 100 bps to 6.7% while keeping the FY23 GDP growth projection unchanged at 7.2%. Read full story
Sword is still hanging on rupee amid persistent FII’s selling from EM’s leading to Asian currencies weakening, elevated oil prices, and revised upward inflationary pressure for coming quarters. However, the only ray of hope for rupee presently will remain RBI who has actively and aggressively participated to protect rupee from the heat so far. As long as the pair is trading below 77.80 levels, there remains a hope for 77.40-77.50 levels. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 16,000 has highest OI concentration followed by 16,100 & 16,200 which may act as support for current expiry and on the Call front 16,600 followed by 16,500 & 16,400 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry. Read full story
Stocks slipped in Asia on Thursday and bonds were again on the back foot, weighed down by the impact of high inflation. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index declined as bourses in Japan, China and Hong Kong struggled for traction. A rally in Chinese tech shares fizzled.
US stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields rose above the psychologically important 3% level and oil prices jumped. Crude oil prices were at a 13-year high.
On the Daily chart, the Nifty had recently broken out of the 16415 resistance and headed higher. It however found resistance around the 16800 levels which also roughly coincides with the 200 day EMA. The Nifty subsequently corrected and is now trading just above the 20 day SMA at 16260. Many stocks are also correcting and failing to hold on to their recent gains. Combined with the negative market breadth, this is a sign of weakness and caution is therefore warranted.
Wipro: The IT services company and ServiceNow will help Petrobras, the largest publicly traded company in Brazil, to advance its digital journey.
Yes Bank: The bank’s Board has recommended formation of an alternate Board. Read full story
The equity markets gave up initial gains on Wednesday as selling in the heavyweights dragged the benchmarks down in afternoon trade, even as the repo rate hike came in line with the Street’s expectations. In a bid to contain rising inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked the policy rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.9% and echoed further tightening would be calibrated by ensuring adequate liquidity in the system. Read full story
Domestic stock markets extended their downward move on Wednesday as bears remained in control. S&P BSE Sensex dropped 214 points or 0.39% to settle at 54,892 while the NSE Nifty 50 index shed 60 points or 0.37% and closed the day at 16,356. India VIX, the volatility index, was also seen inching lower, falling 2.87% to give up 20 levels. Ahead of the weekly futures & options expiry, SGX Nifty was in the red, suggesting a continuation of the fall on Dalal Street Global cues were also weak after Wall Street stock indices closed in the red.
Nifty futures were ruling at 16,260, down 89 points or 0.54 per cent on Singaporean Exchange.
Citing the aggressive wording to tame inflation, analysts expect the Reserve Bank to deliver more rate hikes during the current fiscal and take key policy rates to well above the pre-pandemic levels. Earlier in the day, the RBI-led MPC delivered a 50 bps hike in the key policy rates to 4.90 per cent but left the cash reserve ratio unchanged and sounded more concerned about inflation management, as it has withdrawn the accommodative stance. Read full story