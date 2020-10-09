Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up opening for Sensex, Nifty; RBI MPC decision today

Investors will closely track the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in green on Friday ahead of the 3-day Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy outcome later in the day. Nifty futures were trading 21.50 points up at 11,870.50 on Singaporean Exchange. The headline indices have been on a gaining spree from last six trading session, to sit on a seven-month high. Along with MPC outcome, investors will track stock-specific action, rising COVID-19 cases, oil prices and rupee movement. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Friday. The Shanghai Composite jumped 1.34 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.15 per cent. In Japan’s Nikkei was trading flat while the Topix index was 0.49 per cent down. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended higher as comments by US President Donald Trump fueled hopes of fresh fiscal support. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.80 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5 per cent.

Investors will closely track the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision today. The newly-constituted MPC of the Reserve Bank began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday. The decision of the rate-setting panel will be announced on October 9. Analysts expect RBI MPC will maintain status quo on the benchmark lending rates and accommodative stance in today monetary policy. The monetary policy address will be given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at 10 am today. Earlier this week, Japanese Brokerage Nomura said that the appointment of three new external members to the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee by the government gives the rate-setting panel a ‘dovish tilt’.

Read More