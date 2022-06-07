Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again looking at a gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 101 points or 0.6 per cent down at 16,471 on Singaporean Exchange. Currently, BSE Sensex sits at 55,675, while NSE Nifty 50 is at 16569.55. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei was marginally higher, while the Topix index climbed 0.49 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.31%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 16.08 points higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.

The RBI’s rate-setting panel MPC on Monday began its three-day deliberation amid expectations of another round of hike in benchmark interest rates to contain inflation that continues to remain above the central bank’s upper tolerance level. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee after deliberations on Wednesday. There are speculations that the central bank may go for at least 35 basis points (bps) hike over and above the 40 bps hike effected last month after an off-cycle MPC meeting.

