Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again looking at a gap-down start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 101 points or 0.6 per cent down at 16,471 on Singaporean Exchange. Currently, BSE Sensex sits at 55,675, while NSE Nifty 50 is at 16569.55. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was marginally higher, while the Topix index climbed 0.49 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 0.31%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 16.08 points higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%.
The RBI’s rate-setting panel MPC on Monday began its three-day deliberation amid expectations of another round of hike in benchmark interest rates to contain inflation that continues to remain above the central bank’s upper tolerance level. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee after deliberations on Wednesday. There are speculations that the central bank may go for at least 35 basis points (bps) hike over and above the 40 bps hike effected last month after an off-cycle MPC meeting.
Domestic stock markets have started the week on a negative note with both the headline indices closing with losses on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex fell 93 points or 0.17% to settle at 55,675 while the NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.09% to end the day at 16,569. India VIX, the volatility gauge has regained 20 levels, gaining 1% on Monday. Entering Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was in the red, down more than 100 points, hinting at a continuation of yesterday’s downward trend. Global cues, however, are largely positive after Wall Street zoomed overnight.
There are speculations that the central bank may go for at least 35 basis points (bps) hike over and above the 40 bps hike effected last month after an off-cycle MPC meeting. Market experts are estimating a bigger hike in interest rate as consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation, which the Reserve Bank of India factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, galloped for a seventh straight month to touch an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent in April. Read full story
With the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) beginning its three-day deliberations today, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India believes rate hike in the June meeting is a certainty. In an interview with Kshitij Bhargava of FinancialExpress.com, Gadia said that a 20-40 basis point rate hike can be expected from the MPC. He added that inflation is not likely to ease immediately. Jyoti Prakash Gadia added that fiscal measures along with monetary policy action may put a check on inflation in the next 6-9 months. Read full interview