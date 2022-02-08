Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at flat start, RBI MPC begins; Adani Wilmar IPO shares listing today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a muted opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were up 20 points at 17234 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 1024 points or 1.73 per cent to end at 57,621, while the Nifty 50 index plunged 1.73 per cent or 303 points to finish trade at 17213. The Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel will begin its three-day deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on Thursday. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained nearly half a per cent, while the Topix index climbed 0.5 per cent.
Adani Wilmar, whose IPO got 17 times subscription, is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, 8 February 2022. Owing to the global sell-off and dampened sentiments in the primary market, the IPO received a moderate response. Analysts see listing gains of up to 20 per cent over issue price, on the back of company’s strong business model and leadership in the edible oil, and packaged foods segment.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain the same on February 8 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices steady. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Nifty remained firmly in the bears' grip as the benchmark fell below the support of 17400. On the lower end, the index fell towards 17100 before closing just above 17200, which is two-thirds of the previous rally. Going ahead, Nifty may find resistance at 17400; as long as it remains below 17400, we may see weakness in the market. On the lower end a closing basis support is pegged at 17000. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
We are anticipating the momentum in the opening of new retail broking accounts to get a boost on observing the interest that the LIC IPO is generating. 25 crore LIC policyholders and eight crore Demat accounts are currently present in India. With the government's decision to reserve 10% of the total issue for policyholders, we are expecting some discount to the issue price for policyholders. Most importantly, policyholders will need to update their PAN number on the LIC website and link it to their policy number. There will also be a need to open a Demat account to ensure that LIC shares are credited into their accounts. Arijit Malakar, Head of Retail Equity Research, Ashika Group
Expect volatility and choppiness to be the hallmark at Dalal Street in the near term due to Russia's military incursion into Ukraine and US Federal Reserve's aggressive statements on its rate hike decision going ahead. Caution will continue to be the order of the day and any intraday rallies are likely to be stomach-churning. Expect the session to be a bit rocky, slightly painful as investors’ seen sensing concerns of inflation on backdrop of rising oil prices. If the oil prices rise above $110 per barrel then simply expect Nifty to slip swiftly towards its December 2021 lows at 16410 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a crucial meeting on February 14, in which she will likely cast light on the Budget’s focus on capital asset creation to spur economic growth without exacerbating inflationary pressure. Separately, the minister will address the board of stock and commodity markets regulator Sebi on February 15, official sources told FE.
Stocks were mixed Tuesday and bonds were again on the back foot as traders calibrated risks from a global wave of monetary tightening. Shares rose in Japan but dipped in China and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Wall Street on Monday ended a choppy session in the red, dragged down by technology stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc.
Wall Street shares finished broadly lower on Monday, while European stocks rose following five straight weeks of declines and European bond yields soared on speculation of monetary tightening. Markets are on alert for rate rises in both the euro zone and the United States after the ECB last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone. The United States reported stronger-than-expected jobs and earnings data.
Domestic markets extended their losing streak on Monday as benchmark indices closed deep in the red. S&P BSE Sensex shed 1,023 points or 1.75% to end the day at 57,621 while the NSE Nifty 50 index tanked 302 points or 1.73% to settle at 17,213. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade SGX Nifty was up with marginal gains, hinting at a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed during the early hours of trade. On Wall Street, Dow Jones closed flat with no change while S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the red. Among Asian markets, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were in red while Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were in the green.
Adani Wilmar, whose IPO got 17 times subscription, is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, 8 February 2022. Owing to the global sell-off and dampened sentiments in the primary market, the IPO received a moderate response. “Adani Wilmar, a market leader in the branded edible oil and packaged food industries, is expected to give listing gains around 15 to 20 percent. Since the issue witnessed moderate response due to ongoing negative sentiments and volatility in the secondary market, we expect it to list in the range of Rs 260-265,” Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, told Financial Express Online.