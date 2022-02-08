Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at flat start, RBI MPC begins; Adani Wilmar IPO shares listing today

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a muted opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a muted opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were up 20 points at 17234 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 1024 points or 1.73 per cent to end at 57,621, while the Nifty 50 index plunged 1.73 per cent or 303 points to finish trade at 17213. The Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel will begin its three-day deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on Thursday. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained nearly half a per cent, while the Topix index climbed 0.5 per cent.

Adani Wilmar, whose IPO got 17 times subscription, is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Tuesday, 8 February 2022. Owing to the global sell-off and dampened sentiments in the primary market, the IPO received a moderate response. Analysts see listing gains of up to 20 per cent over issue price, on the back of company’s strong business model and leadership in the edible oil, and packaged foods segment.