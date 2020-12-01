Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; RBI may keep interest rates unchanged for 3rd straight time

Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early trade on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.38 per cent

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a flat opening on the first day of the December, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading just 3 points up at 12,996.50 on Singaporean Exchange. A host of factors such as macroeconomic data, auto sales numbers and the RBI policy are among key factors this week. Besides, market participants would react to the better-than-expected September quarter GDP data, development related to coronavirus vaccine, oil prices, rupee trajectory and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early trade on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.38 per cent while the Topix index added 0.82 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.11 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly one per cent to close at 29,638.64. The S&P 500 declined half a per cent to end its trading day at 3,621.63 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.06 per cent lower at 12,198.74.

Reserve Bank of India may not cut the repo rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting this week; however, it may raise the inflation and growth forecasts. High prices, labour shortages, elevated logistics costs, and high tax burdens remain factors driving costs higher in the economy, said a report by Barclays. While the phased unlocking of the economy continues to ease supply chain disruptions and facilitate broader labour mobility, fiscal constraints will likely keep the tax burden from easing materially, the report added.

Read More