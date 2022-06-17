Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling 53 points or 0.35 per cent cent up at 15,362.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, benchmark indices fell to their respective 52-week lows. Sensex tanked 1,045 points or 1.99% to end at 51,495 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 331 points or 2.11% to settle at 15,360. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 2.32% while the Topix index shed 2.25%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.17%. In overnight trade in Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 3.25% to 3,666.77, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 741.46 points, or 2.42%, to 29,927.07, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.08% to 10,646.10.

With an improvement in the economy and some degree of softening in inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) believes that the country is better placed to avoid the pitfalls of stagflation. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY22 is estimated at 8.7%, which is above the pre-pandemic level. Retail inflation receded in May to 7.04%, but remained above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit.

Live Updates

