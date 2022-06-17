Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were ruling 53 points or 0.35 per cent cent up at 15,362.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, benchmark indices fell to their respective 52-week lows. Sensex tanked 1,045 points or 1.99% to end at 51,495 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 331 points or 2.11% to settle at 15,360. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 2.32% while the Topix index shed 2.25%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.17%. In overnight trade in Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 3.25% to 3,666.77, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 741.46 points, or 2.42%, to 29,927.07, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 4.08% to 10,646.10.
With an improvement in the economy and some degree of softening in inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) believes that the country is better placed to avoid the pitfalls of stagflation. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for FY22 is estimated at 8.7%, which is above the pre-pandemic level. Retail inflation receded in May to 7.04%, but remained above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit.
After yesterday's drubbing, markets may exhibit caution in early trades with the undertone continuing to remain bearish following overnight slump in US markets. Investors remain concerned that central banks' commitment to bringing inflation down will seriously damage a fragile economic recovery. Further, crude oil prices are at $115 a barrel which is way above the assumption of $105 a barrel made by the RBI for its full-year inflation projections. The net outflow by FIIs from equities has reached Rs 1.81 lakh crore so far in 2022, while in the June month so far, FIIs have net sold Rs 34,270 crore, which is creating uncertainty amongst the investors. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
The Indian Rupee expected to appreciate on Friday amid weak dollar. However, investors will remain vigilant ahead of Fed chair Powell Speech and industrial production data, according to ICICIDirect. “We feel rupee is likely to appreciate towards its support level of 78,” the brokerage said. In the previous session, the rupee recovered from its record low to close higher against the American currency, tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar and falling crude oil prices. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 78.06 against the greenback and moved in a narrow range before it finally ended at 78.10, higher by 12 paise over its previous close.
Going ahead, markets are likely to stay under pressure amidst worry over significant economic slowdown. Further delay in monsoon is also denting sentiments as it might further push the rural demand recovery. In the absence of any positive trigger and continuous selling by FIIs, we would suggest caution to traders and advise not carrying any positions overnight given the uncertain market conditions. On the other hand, investors can slowly start accumulating quality stocks on a very selective basis without getting into aggression. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Markets are skeptical about how the global economies would attain growth amid the aggressive tightening. After the decisive breakdown below 15,650 in Nifty, the next major support zone exists around the 14,800-15,000 zone. We feel it’s prudent to stay light and align the positions accordingly until we see some decisive signal of reversal. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
Technically, the Nifty finally dismissed the key support of 15650 which it held since March. It was a decisive dismissal, that too on the day of the big event, thus inviting a pattern of further weakness in the medium term. With the Nifty closing below 15400, the current bearish sentiment may see the index slide further to 15100 or 15000 in the near term. On the other hand, the previous support of 15650-15730 levels has now become resistance to the market. The strategy should be to short trade if Nifty bounces to given levels and place a stop loss at 15800 or buy Nifty if it drops to 15100-15000 with a stop loss at 14950. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
HDFC: The mortgage lender has invoked 50 lakh pledged shares of Ansal Housing as part of recovery of its outstanding dues from the developer.
Bharti Airtel: Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service – Airtel Xstream Fiber – in Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Dr Reddy’s: LIC has raised its shareholding in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories over a period of over nine months. Post the acquisition, the insurer now holds a 5.646% stake in the pharmaceutical major.
The FII’s data have been bearish since last couple of weeks as majority of their positions in the index futures were on the short side. The market followed the data, and the longs were seen panicking as the index breached below its swing low of 15650. As of now, the trend continues to remain bearish. However the momentum readings on the lower time frame chart has reached the oversold zone and hence, a pullback move could be seen from the short term supports in the near term. But until there’s change in data or the structure, the trend remains bearish. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 15270 and 15080 and because the readings on lower time chart are oversold, a pullback can be seen from these levels. On pullback moves, 15650-15800 will be seen as immediate resistance zone. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
