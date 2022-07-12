08:51 (IST) 12 Jul 2022

Investors now await India’s June CPI data release

In the recent past, RBI has taken steps that could ease the pressure on the rupee viz-a-viz country’s deficit. However, so far the positive impact of the same hasn’t yet been translated into the USDINR pair given by overpowering glooms and risk-averse environment globally. Investors now await India’s June CPI release which is expected to tad bit lower than May at 7.03%. Moreover, the given fundamentals shall likely sustain its pressure on the rupee keeping the upside open well in place. As the pair breaks its crucial 79.50 levels, its little far from the next big figure 80.00 levels that could be seen in the short run. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors