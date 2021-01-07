Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; Airtel says DoT’s maths can hike AGR dues up to 8 times

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Thursday, following a one day blip in the previous session
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.44 per cent and the S&P 500 gained over half a per cent.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Thursday, following a one day blip in the previous session. Nifty futures were trading 71.50 points higher at 14,252 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. Following the overnight gains in Wall Street, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 2 per cent while the Topix index surged 2.26 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi managed to gain 2.07 per cent. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.44 per cent and the S&P 500 gained over half a per cent. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended over half a per cent down. Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc fell between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent amid concerns that a Democratic-controlled US government would take aim at big tech companies.
Bharti Airtel has moved the Supreme Court (SC) asking for a modification in its order so that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) can finalise its assessment of AGR dues after taking into account the representations made by various telcos. The DoT table on the dues from various telcos the SC judgment cites is titled: “Amounts recoverable from major TSPs as per preliminary assessments”, and a clarification was provided at the end of the table that said: “All dues are subject to further revisions due to departmental assessments, CAG audits, Special Audits, Court Cases etc”.
Highlights
After the stamp duty cut, this decision of the Maharashtra Government to cut premiums by 50% is a masterstroke. This will give a much needed impetus to the real estate industry in the State. We will see a very positive response from the developers and the stakeholders. I feel that even the revenue of the State Government and the Corporation will increase because of this decision. This will also ensure a positive momentum going into the New Year after an effective last quarter for the industry on the back of lower interest rates, reduced stamp duty and festive offers by developers.: Bhushan Nemlekar - Director, Sumit Woods Limited
It’s the much asked for and required icing on the cake for the real estate sector, especially in the state of Maharashtra. After the steep, temporary reduction in stamp duty charges, the 50% reduction in premium payments until December 2021 will benefit the supply side immensely. It will also help developers pass on further benefits to homebuyers, invigorating demand for real estate projects that are under construction. This move is likely to propel developers to offer extended payment holidays and also give lucrative price proposals to buyers in projects where the inventory has been selling slowly. While the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns made developers focus on completing existing projects and largely postpone launching new ones, this move of halving the different kinds of premiums and levies is going to make developers contemplate going back to launching new projects.: Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.44 per cent and the S&P 500 gained over half a per cent. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended over half a per cent down. Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc fell between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent amid concerns that a Democratic-controlled US government would take aim at big tech companies.
Following the overnight gains in Wall Street, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 2 per cent while the Topix index surged 2.26 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi managed to gain 2.07 per cent.
According to Airtel, DoT has made various arithmetical errors in its calculations and the impact of this is significant. For every one rupee extra that DoT has said a telco owes, thanks to interest and penalties — and interest on penalties — results in AGR dues getting inflated by up to eight times depending upon the year to which it pertains.
Read full story