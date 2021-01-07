Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; Airtel says DoT’s maths can hike AGR dues up to 8 times

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.44 per cent and the S&P 500 gained over half a per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open in the positive territory on Thursday, following a one day blip in the previous session. Nifty futures were trading 71.50 points higher at 14,252 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. Following the overnight gains in Wall Street, Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 2 per cent while the Topix index surged 2.26 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi managed to gain 2.07 per cent. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.44 per cent and the S&P 500 gained over half a per cent. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended over half a per cent down. Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc fell between 1.6 per cent and 2 per cent amid concerns that a Democratic-controlled US government would take aim at big tech companies.

Bharti Airtel has moved the Supreme Court (SC) asking for a modification in its order so that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) can finalise its assessment of AGR dues after taking into account the representations made by various telcos. The DoT table on the dues from various telcos the SC judgment cites is titled: “Amounts recoverable from major TSPs as per preliminary assessments”, and a clarification was provided at the end of the table that said: “All dues are subject to further revisions due to departmental assessments, CAG audits, Special Audits, Court Cases etc”.

Read More