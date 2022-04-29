Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to open in green on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 65 points or 0.4 per cent up at 17,308 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating that NSE Nifty 50 may also start above 17300 levels. In the previous session, he BSE Sensex ended 701 points or 1.23% higher at 57,521, while NSE Nifty 50 settled 206 points or 1.21% up at 17.245. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in early trade on Friday, following overnight gains on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi gained nearly 1% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.81%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.85%, S&P 500 climbed 2.47%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.06%.
Rainbow Children’s Medicare got 55 per cent subscription on the second day, getting bids for 1.12 crore shares against offer size of 2.05 crore shares. The issue will close today, April 29.
Reliance Industries (RIL): The Delhi High Court judge hearing half-a-dozen cases in the Amazon-Future Group dispute on Thursday asked why RIL could not be made a party to Amazon’s petition accusing Future Retail of alienating its retail assets in favour of Reliance.
Axis Bank: Axis Bank on Thursday reported a 54% on-year rise in net profit at Rs 4,118 crore compared with Rs 2,677 crore in the same quarter last year, driven by significant fall in provisions and improved asset quality performance for the quarter ended March 2022.
Vedanta: Mining major Vedanta reported consolidated net profit or the quarter ended March at Rs 5,799 crore, down 9.84% from Rs 6,432 crore in the same quarter last year.