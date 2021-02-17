Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down start on Wednesday; Last day to bid for Rs 100-crore Nureca IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty
The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended lower. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 89 points or 0.58 per cent down at 15,239 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty reached fresh all-time highs, but retreated and closed in red. Asian stock peers were seen trading lower mirroring overnight loss in S&P 500. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.75 per cent while the Topix index slipped 0.4 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended lower.
The Rs 100-crore IPO of Nureca Ltd was subscribed 15 times on the second of the bidding process. The issue will close for subscription today. The equity shares of Nureca are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. While the Rs 820-crore initial public offering (IPO) of RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) was subscribed 2.6 times on the first day of the bidding process. The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs 93-94 per share with a face value of Rs 10. Minimum application size for the issue has to be 155 equity shares.
Highlights
Tesla’s investors, whether direct through the company shares or indirect through active or passive funds, have now effectively become holders of cryptocurrency Bitcoin, without actually buying it. This happened as Tesla’s famed CEO Elon Musk invested a staggering $1.5 billion of the company’s money into buying Bitcoin. Elon Musk also said that Tesla will accept Bitcoin as a form of payment soon.
Stock markets reached fresh all-time highs on Tuesday but failed to sustain at those levels. S&P BSE Sensex ended flat with a negative bias at 52,104 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty closed the day at 15,313. Although the benchmarks slipped, broader markets were seen inching higher. Nifty Junior jumped 0.40%, followed by smallcap and midcap indices. Among sectoral indices, only Nifty Metal, Pharma, Realty, and PSU Bank index closed in the green. The fear gauge of domestic equity markets, India VIX, ended over 1% higher.
On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,144.09 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,559.53 crore in the Indian equity market
After a wild stretch in which Bitcoin repeatedly set new highs amid murmurs of its seemingly unstoppable ascendance, the digital currency crossed the $50,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday. Bitcoin is rallying as more companies signal the volatile digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a legitimate means of payment. Bitcoin has been mostly seen as a store of value, like gold, with few places accepting it in exchange for goods or services.
