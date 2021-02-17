Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-down start on Wednesday; Last day to bid for Rs 100-crore Nureca IPO

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended lower. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 89 points or 0.58 per cent down at 15,239 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty reached fresh all-time highs, but retreated and closed in red. Asian stock peers were seen trading lower mirroring overnight loss in S&P 500. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.75 per cent while the Topix index slipped 0.4 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended lower.

The Rs 100-crore IPO of Nureca Ltd was subscribed 15 times on the second of the bidding process. The issue will close for subscription today. The equity shares of Nureca are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. While the Rs 820-crore initial public offering (IPO) of RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) was subscribed 2.6 times on the first day of the bidding process. The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs 93-94 per share with a face value of Rs 10. Minimum application size for the issue has to be 155 equity shares.

