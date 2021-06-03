Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open in green; RIL’s Mukesh Ambani says Reliance has strong balance sheet

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in positive territory on Thursday, a day of weekly expiry. Nifty futures were up 77 points or half a per cent at 15,707 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 85 points while Nifty 50 ended flat with a positive bias at 15,576. Asian stock markets were trading in green with Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.23 per cent. Topix index advanced 0.38 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.33 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended marginally higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.
After record fundraising and debt prepayments, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) now has a strong balance-sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines – telecom arm Jio, retail and oil-to-chemicals business, firm’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.
Now the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is probably making a beeline for the blockchain and cryptocurrency space amid growing crypto buzz globally. The company’s experimental software arm OneLab is running a survey, which Financial Express Online couldn’t independently verify, to gauge the interest of its “OnePlus community” towards investment in cryptocurrencies, platforms used to invest in cryptos, use of crypto wallets, and purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
On Thursday morning, SGX Nifty was up 80 points, hinting at a positive start for equities on the weekly expiry session. Global cues were also positive with almost all major Asian stock indices mirroring Wall Street’s positive momentum during the early hours of trade. The index might look to resume an upward trend, a day after benchmark indices closed in separate directions. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty rebounded from intra-day lows during the dying hours of trade but only the 50-stock Nifty managed to turn positive. Sensex settled at 51,849 points on closing while Nifty was at 15,576. Broader markets outperformed.
Jio is accelerating the rollout of digital platforms and indigenously-developed next-generation 5G stack, Reliance Industries’ annual report has said, highlighting that India is at the forefront of the ‘global digital revolution’. Reliance Jio has built sufficient network capacity for the next 300 million mobile broadband subscribers, over 50 million fibre homes and 50 million micro, small and medium businesses, it said.
In the company’s latest annual report released on Wednesday, Mukesh Ambani said the company sold minority stakes in Jio Platforms – the unit that houses its telecom and digital business – and retail arm for almost Rs 2 lakh crore, 49 per cent in fuel retailing venture for Rs 7,629 crore and raised another Rs 53,124 crore through rights issue.
