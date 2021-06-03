Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open in green; RIL’s Mukesh Ambani says Reliance has strong balance sheet

Asian stock markets were trading in green with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.23 per cent. Topix index advanced 0.38 per cent. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in positive territory on Thursday, a day of weekly expiry. Nifty futures were up 77 points or half a per cent at 15,707 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 85 points while Nifty 50 ended flat with a positive bias at 15,576. Asian stock markets were trading in green with Japan’s Nikkei gaining 0.23 per cent. Topix index advanced 0.38 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.33 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended marginally higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.14 per cent.

After record fundraising and debt prepayments, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) now has a strong balance-sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines – telecom arm Jio, retail and oil-to-chemicals business, firm’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.

